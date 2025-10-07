Media Advisory: Fortinet Returns to World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced that Fortinet will again participate in the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 14-16. Fortinet was the first cybersecurity company named a founding partner of the World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity and this year marks the fifth year Fortinet will participate in the annual event, which brings together global leaders from business, government, international organizations, civil society, and academia to build collaboration and enhance collective cyber resilience.

“As we look across the current threat landscape, we see trends like AI reshape the attack environment and influence response strategies. While strengthening individual defenses is crucial, public-private partnerships play a vital role in enhancing our collective cyber resilience—from building the future cyber workforce to creating initiatives designed to facilitate the sharing of threat intelligence,” said Derek Manky, Chief Security Strategist and Global Vice President of Threat Intelligence, Fortinet. “The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity offers a unique opportunity for global leaders to come together to develop and share effective solutions for effectively and systemically disrupting cybercrime.”

Fortinet’s Manky and CISO Dr. Carl Windsor will contribute to the important cybersecurity dialogues at this year’s Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity in several ways, including lending its cybersecurity insights and experience to the panel “Scaling Disruption: The Next Chapter in Cybercrime Collaboration”, where Manky will provide Fortinet insight into how organizations can harness private sector expertise to continue to collectively enhance the disruption of cybercrime while technology creates new opportunities for criminals to create harm at scale. In addition to Fortinet’s continued engagement at the Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity, the company is actively involved with multiple ongoing efforts led by the forum. Fortinet is a key contributor to the forum’s Partnership Against Cybercrime (PAC). The company has contributed to the development of the World Economic Forum’s Strategic Cybersecurity Talent Framework and its AI and Cyber Initiative.

Fortinet is also a founding member of the World Economic Forum’s Cybercrime Atlas, which launched in 2024 to create an ongoing and coordinated effort across public and private sector organizations, including government agencies, to map cybercriminal activities. In its first year of operation, Cybercrime Atlas contributors made significant progress in disrupting major cybercrime activities. The group’s contributors shared more than 10,000 community-vetted and actionable data points, supported two cross-border cybercrime disruption efforts, and created seven comprehensive intelligence packages on emerging threats to deliver to law enforcement.

World Economic Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Overview: In 2025, coordinated disruption campaigns proved that shared intelligence and joint action can dismantle even the most sophisticated cybercriminal networks, regardless of where they are based. New frameworks for collaboration are helping law enforcement harness private sector expertise. This session will offer attendees insights into how can we continue to enhance our disruption of cybercrime while technology creates new opportunities for criminals to create harm at scale.

In 2025, coordinated disruption campaigns proved that shared intelligence and joint action can dismantle even the most sophisticated cybercriminal networks, regardless of where they are based. New frameworks for collaboration are helping law enforcement harness private sector expertise. This session will offer attendees insights into how can we continue to enhance our disruption of cybercrime while technology creates new opportunities for criminals to create harm at scale. Facilitator: Dr. Yuhyun Park, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, DQ Institute

Speakers: Derek Manky, Chief Security Strategist and Global Vice President of Threat Intelligence, Fortinet Edvardas Šileris, Head, European Cybercrime Centre (EC3), EUROPOL





More about the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2025 report, more than 70% of global leaders see cybersecurity risks rising. As technological changes and geopolitical shifts evolve faster than ever, collaboration and cross-disciplinary thinking is vital to building collective resilience. The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity will convene leaders from around the globe to establish a unified view of emerging cybersecurity challenges and work together to strengthen defenses.

For the first time this year, the Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity is being held in conjunction with the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils 2025 to leverage the insights of multiple stakeholders, gain interdisciplinary expertise, and to explore the impact of cybersecurity across regions and sectors.

