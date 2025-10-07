Soda Health Rebrands As Evermore, An Outcomes Company, Reflecting Its Mandate As The Leader In Smart Benefits Administration

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soda Health, the leader in Smart Benefits administration, today announced is changing its name to evermore, an outcomes company, that is accountable, data-driven, and aligns incentives across all stakeholders to deliver ever more value for each and ever better outcomes for all. This rebranding follows a record-setting year of growth and comes on the heels of the highest transaction day in company history. The name change reflects the company’s expanded remit, as it responds to the changing market needs and drive for greater efficiency, coordination, and quantitative results. evermore reflects this larger ambition as the company moves beyond benefits administration to operating as a critical partner and catalyst in the effort to reimagine benefits to work for everyone.

evermore has experienced rapid growth as Medicare Advantage plans, in particular, have adopted its Smart Benefits platform. The company’s unique financial technology solution offers superior controls, pinpoint item-level adjudication, an industry leading member experience, transparent reporting, and integrated care gap closure. These advanced capabilities enable plans to dynamically serve their populations, with personalized offerings and communications, in-real time. Even with this high degree of personalization and care, the company has never missed a single SLA in any month with any customer in its history. As benefit dollars are managed more strictly around efficiency and outcomes, the Smart Benefits platform is in demand from a broader set of buyers. The platform uniquely enables multiple types of benefits and incentives to be coordinated around the individual to improve outcomes at the lowest cost.

“We saw where the market was heading 7 years ago,” said Robby Knight, CEO and co-founder of evermore. “Growth in supplemental benefits was unsustainable. Siloes set up between programs made it difficult to coordinate spending and challenging for people to access the dollars that are meant to serve them. The need to better align incentives, coordinate spend across programs, and tie dollars to outcomes was clear. We spent the last 4 years building the financial technology platform and partner ecosystem to solve this problem, which represents more than $100B of spending.”

While the company is being rebranded, evermore’s consumer-facing brand, &more, remains unchanged. The &more brand is accepted by more than 70,000 retailers as the face of Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial benefits.

The evermore Smart Benefits platform answers the call for a modern benefits infrastructure, delivered on a single card with a unified, integrated experience for states, retailers, and families, designed for outcomes, not just transactions. With this name change and more expansive scope, the company is changing the way benefit dollars are invested, coordinated, adjudicated, and evaluated.

About evermore:

evermore is an outcomes company that administers Smart Benefits to connect people to products and services they need, when they need them, so they can live healthier lives. We partner with payers and retailers to deliver expansive benefits for things like healthy foods, OTC medications, or transportation. evermore aligns incentives so that everyone benefits with ever more value for each and ever better outcomes for all.

Media contact: Julie.Fleischer@evermoreoutcomes.com