Cint and Affinity Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Measurement Insights

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cint , a global leader in research and measurement technology, and Affinity Solutions , the leading consumer purchase insights company, today announced a strategic partnership that redefines outcomes-based measurement by connecting survey data to actual consumer purchase behavior.

The partnership combines Cint's extensive global audience network with Affinity Solutions' real-time transaction data from over 150 million credit and debit cards, representing nearly 100 million consumers, to deliver enhanced value to clients across key verticals, including Retail, Travel, and QSR. Affinity’s proprietary, flexible technology seamlessly integrates these insights into Cint’s platform, enabling brands, agencies, and researchers to go beyond attitudes and intent to measure real business outcomes.

"We are excited to partner with Affinity Solutions to explore the vast potential of our combined capabilities," said Kevin Evers, Managing Director, Data Solutions and Measurement at Cint. "This partnership represents a significant step in our commitment to measure real business outcomes for our clients. Affinity's deterministic, granular purchase data, combined with Cint's global reach, opens up exciting possibilities for the future of measurement insights."

"At Affinity Solutions, we’re redefining what’s possible in outcomes-based measurement by grounding insights in actual consumer purchase behavior,” said Henry Tam, SVP, Sales, Affinity Solutions. “Together with Cint, we’re enabling advertisers to move beyond intent to understand the true impact of their campaigns, pioneering a new era where marketing and business decisions are driven by real-world outcomes.”

This partnership is designed to foster innovation and explore synergistic opportunities between the two companies' offerings. Further details regarding specific initiatives will be announced as they become available.

About Cint:

Cint is a global leader in research and measurement technology connecting brands, researchers, academics, or anyone with a question, to a network of over 800 suppliers representing millions of engaged respondents in 130+ countries. The Cint Exchange empowers users to gather insights at scale to build business strategies, develop research-enabled solutions, publish credible research, and more. Lucid Measurement by Cint, our advanced set of media measurement solutions, gives advertisers, media owners, and agencies the tools to measure the effectiveness and brand lift of cross-channel advertising campaigns in real time to optimize media performance while campaigns are live.



At Cint, we’re feeding the world’s curiosity.Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT), has a global workforce of over 800. Cint has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, New Orleans, Singapore, Gurgaon, and Sydney, among other locations.

About Affinity Solutions:

Affinity Solutions is the leading consumer purchase insights company. We provide a complete view of U.S. and U.K. consumer spending, across and between brands, via exclusive access to fully permissioned transaction data from over 100 million consumers. Our proprietary AI technology, Comet™, transforms these purchase signals into actionable insights for business and marketing leaders to drive optimal outcomes and build lasting customer relationships. Visit www.affinitysolutions.com to discover how we're shaping the future of consumer purchase insights.

