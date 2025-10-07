Volaris Reports September 2025 Traffic Results: Load Factor of 83%

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, reports its September 2025 preliminary traffic results.

In September, Volaris’ ASM capacity increased 2.9%, while RPMs for the month rose 1.0%. Mexican domestic RPMs increased 2.2%, while international RPMs declined 0.9%. Consolidated load factor decreased by 1.6 percentage points year-over-year to 83.4%. During the month, Volaris transported 2.4 million passengers.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris’ President and CEO, said: “In September, Volaris maintained a steady and well-balanced network, proactively managing the delayed delivery of two A321neo aircraft and continuing close coordination on engine availability. Domestic demand remained stable in a balanced supply environment, while international traffic showed resilience, with forward bookings indicating encouraging signs of VFR recovery in the cross-border market. Overall, quarterly traffic performance aligned with our plans, and we remain cautiously optimistic that market conditions will continue to improve toward year-end.”

Sep 2025 Sep 2024 Variance YTD Sep 2025 YTD Sep 2024 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,420 1,390 2.2% 13,853 13,399 3.4% International 884 892 (0.9%) 8,581 8,309 3.3% Total 2,304 2,282 1.0% 22,434 21,709 3.3% ASMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,599 1,562 2.4% 15,621 14,837 5.3% International 1,163 1,122 3.7% 11,069 10,223 8.3% Total 2,762 2,684 2.9% 26,689 25,060 6.5% Load Factor (%, RPMs/ASMs) Domestic 88.8% 89.0% (0.2) pp 88.7% 90.3% (1.6) pp International 76.0% 79.5% (3.5) pp 77.5% 81.3% (3.8) pp Total 83.4% 85.0% (1.6) pp 84.1% 86.6% (2.6) pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,762 1,714 2.8% 16,889 15,960 5.8% International 614 607 1.2% 5,916 5,665 4.4% Total 2,376 2,321 2.4% 22,804 21,625 5.5%



The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company’s future performance. Volaris’ future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period’s performance or its comparison year-over-year will indicate a similar performance in the future. Figures are rounded for convenience purposes.

Glossary

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats booked by passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.

Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.

VFR: Visiting Friends and Relatives.

