Foundations of the Islamic World Directory 2025: An Essential Reference for Libraries, NGOs, Charities, and Institutions Engaged in Philanthropy and Development Across the Region

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Foundations of the Islamic World 2025" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and international foundations, NGOs and other charitable and grant-making organizations located throughout the Islamic World.

From Morocco to Indonesia, the Directory of Foundations of the Islamic World would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, charities and other grant-making and grant-seeking organizations and institutions concerned with or interested in the work of foundations in the Islamic World.

All of the major established foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for hundreds of institutions, this new edition is the most comprehensive and up to date information on this growing sector.

Entries:

Entries are arranged alphabetically by country with main foundation centres/ coordinating bodies listed at the beginning of each chapter, followed by the charities, NGO's and foundations.

Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet and e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers, together with date of foundation, and details of its function, activities, restrictions on grants, geographical area of activity, finances, publications and key executives where available.

Includes an index of foundations, by geographical area of operations and by main activities.

A wide range of activity is covered including aid to less developed countries, the environment, education, the arts and humanities, and medicine and health.

Includes information on foundation centres and coordinating bodies.

Countries Covered:

Afghanistan

Algeria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Brunei

Burkina Faso

Chad

Comoros

Djibouti

Egypt

Eritrea

Guinea

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Lebanon

Libya

Malaysia

Maldives

Mali

Mauritania

Morocco

Niger

Oman

Pakistan

Palestine

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Somalia

Sudan

Syria

Tajikistan

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

United Arab Emirates

Uzbekistan

Yemen

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bn0b9i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.