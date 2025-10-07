PacBio Expands Partnership with seqWell to Bring Scalable Long Read Sample Prep to More Labs

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (Nasdaq: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with seqWell, a global provider of genomic library and multiplexing workflow solutions. Under the new agreement, PacBio will distribute seqWell’s LongPlex™ Multiplexing Kit , a scalable, easy-to-use sample preparation solution designed for use with PacBio HiFi sequencing and optimized for efficient transposase-based DNA fragmentation and multiplexing. LongPlex removes sample prep bottlenecks, enabling researchers to produce high-quality libraries quickly, support current studies cost-efficiently, and power the next wave of population-scale research.

This collaboration expands the portfolio of workflow options available to PacBio customers, complementing PacBio’s highly accurate long-long read technology with an additional flexible, high-throughput sample prep solution. The LongPlex™ Multiplexing Kit uses tagmentation to simultaneously fragment and index DNA for up to hundreds of samples in a single run, making it ideal for large-scale screening and targeted resequencing efforts.

“Expanding our partnership with seqWell is part of our commitment to meet researchers where they are with the flexibility, speed, and accuracy they need,” said David Miller, Vice President of Global Marketing at PacBio. “By offering LongPlex alongside our existing workflows, we’re giving customers more choice across high-throughput applications, especially where rapid, economical data generation is essential.”

Organizations such as Veil Genomics are already demonstrating the value of LongPlex for population-scale efforts.

“At Veil, our goal is to democratize genomic insights through scalable, cost-effective data,” said Josh Clevenger, Ph.D., Co-founder of Veil Genomics. “The LongPlex™ Multiplexing Kit has allowed us to continue to develop our low-pass WGS workflow, supporting efficient DNA fragmentation and multiplexing that let us process thousands of samples without compromising data quality for downstream analysis.”

By supporting sample prep across low-pass WGS, plasmid sequencing, and microbial sequencing, LongPlex extends options for researchers working in diverse fields. Its streamlined indexed tagmentation workflow reduces hands-on time while maintaining the performance required for high-quality sequencing data.

“We’re proud to expand our collaboration with PacBio, bringing LongPlex™ to more labs worldwide,” said Dan Calvo, President and CEO of seqWell. “This agreement reflects a shared vision to accelerate discovery by making innovative, practical sample prep tools widely available to genomic researchers.”

The LongPlex™ Multiplexing Kit is available today, with global availability in 2026, adding a scalable sample prep option to PacBio’s portfolio of sequencing solutions.

For more information about the LongPlex™ Multiplexing Kit and compatible workflows, please visit www.pacb.com .

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing, address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About seqWell

seqWell creates scalable genomics technologies that simplify library preparation workflows and help scientists to unlock transformative discoveries with sequencing. seqWell offers a range of library prep products and tagmentation workflows designed to meet the throughput and cost demands of modern genomics applications including population-scale, short- and long-read sequencing initiatives. Learn more at www.seqwell.com or follow us on Linkedin .

About Veil Genomics

Veil Genomics is a precision genomics company dedicated to population-scale low-pass WGS and data-driven insights for health and agriculture. By combining innovative sequencing pipelines with powerful analytics, Veil delivers actionable genomic information to drive real-world impact.

Forward-Looking Statements

