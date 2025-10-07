European Directory of Defence Industries 2025: Detailed Company and Executive Profiles, Procurement Contacts, and Comprehensive Data

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Directory of Defence Industries 2025" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Directory of Defence Industries is the most comprehensive and accurate database of companies and executives throughout Europe and those senior defence officials that oversee the purchasing of everything from vehicles, communications equipment, and clothing, to electronics, parts and ordnance.

Assisting defence contractors to identify new opportunities throughout this region, this Directory covers thousands of companies providing invaluable comprehensive business information on these companies and their leaders in this industry. Additionally, the Directory lets you contact those senior officials responsible for defence procurement - from the executive leadership and military and civilian defence and national security agencies down through the service branches. The Directory also gives you names, ranks, areas of responsibility, and contact information.

TheEuropean Defence Industries Directoryhas been mainly compiled to assist professionals with market research, strategic planning, as well as contacting prospective clients. It is also an indispensable guide to all of Europe's defence industries, key corporate executives and defence, and law enforcement officials responsible for procurement.

Company entries in this Directory typically provide the following:

Name and address

Phone, fax numbers, email and website addresses

Names of senior management and board members

Description of business activities

Products and services

Brand names and trademarks

Subsidiaries and associates

Number of employees

Financial information

Import/export markets

Government Defence entries in this Directory typically provide:

Contact details for procurement military officers and defence officials including name, rank, title, email, website, addresses, and phone and fax nos.

Procurement and logistics officials

Intelligence and national police officials

Senior officers in the tactical army, air force, and navy commands and much more!

This powerful Directory is your connection to key decision-makers in Defence throughout

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Kingdom

