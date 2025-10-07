Introducing the new Cobalt Model R31 OB Outboard Luxury Runabout, the Latest In the Company’s Premium Coastal Edition Series

Crafted for gracious oceanside living, the yacht-certified R31 OB is an impressive new way to enjoy a weekend on the water with family and friends.

NEODESHA, Kan., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built for the unique demands of coastal boating, Cobalt’s exciting new Model R31 OB is the right-size outboard-driven day boat, combining style, ample interior room and a full complement of luxury features. With its 32’ 8” LOA and 9’ 10” beam, the R31 OB delivers smooth handling, wave-cutting thrills, rugged construction and the comfort of Cobalt’s legendary ride.

The R31 OB’s ample power comes from a choice of twin Yamaha or Mercury powerplants to deliver up to 800-hp of performance, and its sleek lines and contemporary design reveal a deep cockpit and greater freeboard for a more spacious interior and larger bow and cockpit areas. Standard features in the intuitively designed helm include dual touchscreen Garmin displays, digital switching and a joystick control for effortless maneuvering, along with a wealth of cupholders, a side-entry step, below-deck head and six-speaker audio system. Options range from a variety of audio upgrades, including a “a 12-speaker, 4,000-watt Harman Kardon Platinum Audio system acoustically tuned to your boat” – to programmable RGB LED lighting, two hardtop soundbars, a bow-and-cockpit-accessible watersports closet and a food-prep area with a refrigerator drawer and charcuterie board.

Exclusive to the R31 OB is a rear-facing Sunpad Extendable Lounge, ideal for relaxation. Available operational features include a Seakeeper gyroscopic stabilization system, up to six wireless phone chargers, hull side windows and even a rear-view camera. As a Cobalt Coastal Edition, the R31 OB is saltwater-ready from bow to stern, incorporating premium corrosion-resistant components, an optional bonding system with sacrificial anodes, watertight electrical connectors, an innovative water management system and coastal mapping included in its advanced GPS package.

“Designed for gracious family boating in coastal waters, the new R31 OB embodies all the comfort, performance and luxury that are the hallmark of Cobalt,” said Jason Turner, Cobalt’s president. “And its thoughtful layout, numerous amenities and ocean-ready construction makes it the ideal companion for a day of ocean-going excitement.”

The new R31 OB is available now at your nearby Cobalt World Class Dealer.

About Cobalt : Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com

Cobalt unveils the all-new R31 Outboard





The R31 Outboard sets a new standard in craftsmanship and capability

