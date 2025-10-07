NWMO Completes Initial Technical Assessment of ANEEL™ Fuel and its Waste Benefits





CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE) announced today that Canada’s Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has completed an initial technical assessment of the potential disposability of ANEEL™ used fuel, should it be utilized in nuclear reactors in Canada. This preliminary review was conducted under a Service Agreement between NWMO and CCTE and focused on evaluating whether any fundamental barriers exist to the safe long-term management of ANEEL™ used fuel within the framework of NWMO’s used fuel disposal approach.

CCTE has developed and patented a new fuel for existing Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) including Canada Deuterium Uranium (CANDU) reactors. The fuel concept consists of 19 & 37-pin fuel bundles with thorium and High Assay Low Enriched Uranium (HALEU). This proposed fuel, named the ANEEL™ fuel, retains the same external dimensions and structural design as the currently used Natural Uranium (NU) bundles. Without modifications to the reactor or core, the replacement of the currently used NU pellets with CCTE’s ANEEL™ fuel pellets can reduce life-cycle operating costs and waste volumes, increase safety and accident tolerance, and result in additional proliferation resistance.

The NWMO is responsible for the safe, long-term disposal of Canada’s used nuclear fuel. As part of this initial assessment, the organization reviewed ANEEL™ fuel characteristics against the safety case and design of its planned Deep Geological Repository (DGR), which serves as a reference framework only. The DGR design for used CANDU fuel is well-advanced, supported by extensive scientific research and testing of engineered and natural barriers. These insights were used to identify whether ANEEL™ fuel presents any immediate technical challenges to disposal.

This initial assessment is a high-level technical review intended to flag potential showstoppers and guide future work to further increase the confidence around the long-term disposal aspects of ANEEL™ used fuel. Since ANEEL™ bundles are geometrically similar to irradiated CANDU fuel, preliminary indications suggest that existing transportation, handling, and emplacement systems could be applicable. However, further detailed analysis and regulatory engagement would be required before any formal consideration of ANEEL™ fuel within NWMO’s disposal program.

The analysis performed by NWMO is focused and based on the information provided by CCTE (2024) and a brief literature review. The NWMO notes the following positive features for this waste form:

Geometrical compatibility with reference CANDU system, which means that much of the handling equipment and container designs are applicable.

Heat load compatible with reference CANDU system in near term by using either lower filling fraction or extended cooling period.

General expectation that thoria-based fuels are at least as durable as urania fuels under post-closure conditions, although this needs to be demonstrated for the specific ANEEL™ fuel.

Less plutonium.

Based on review of the preliminary information provided by CCTE with respect to ANEEL™ used fuel, this initial assessment did not identify any specific feature as fundamentally unacceptable for potential disposal by NWMO.

The NWMO has reasonable confidence at this time that modest quantities of CCTE ANEEL™ used fuel could be safely handled and emplaced in a Canadian repository after sufficient interim storage because of the general similarity with CANDU fuel. The NWMO has moderate confidence at this time with respect to placement of large amounts of ANEEL™ used fuel because of the limited extent of direct fuel information and assessment. Further information and analysis would increase the level of confidence in the future acceptance of the CCTE ANEEL™ used fuel.





Mehul Shah, CEO and Founder of CCTE says, “We are committed to continuing a thorough evaluation and analysis of the technical aspects and ANEEL™ fuel benefits. The successful deployment of the ANEEL™ fuel could lead to much higher burnups, significantly less fuel required and the corresponding reduction in used fuel volumes, contributing to significant economic benefits.”

Clean Core Thorium Energy is a nuclear fuel company exploring thorium-driven nuclear innovations. CCTE’s patented nuclear fuel technology (called the ANEEL™ fuel) is comprised of thorium and high assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) and is capable of improving the safety and cost-efficiency of pressurized heavy-water reactors. The ANEEL™ fuel is a novel solution to safety, waste, and proliferation concerns in today’s nuclear plants.

Founded in 2002, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) is a not-for-profit organization tasked with the safe, long-term management of Canada’s intermediate- and high-level radioactive waste, in a manner that protects people and the environment for generations to come.

The NWMO has been guided for more than 20 years by a dedicated team of world-class scientists, engineers and Indigenous Knowledge Holders that are developing innovative and collaborative solutions for nuclear waste management.

