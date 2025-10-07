Aptean Expands Dealer Management Platform and Nordic Footprint Through Acquisition of JMA

RANDERS, Denmark and ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean Inc., a global front-runner of AI-driven ERP solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of JMA A/S (“JMA”), a leading provider of dealer management system solutions for the heavy equipment, agricultural and construction machinery vertical in the Nordic market, headquartered in Randers, Denmark.

The acquisition of JMA further increases Aptean’s Nordic footprint, while also bolstering the capabilities of Aptean’s dealer management offerings, purpose-built for the agricultural and construction machinery sector.

Founded in 1990, JMA provides a mission-critical dealer management solution (“DSM”) which is designed to connect and digitize every part of the agricultural and construction machinery dealership. The company provides a fully integrated ERP solution that connects CRM & Sales, Service, Warehouse and Finance to ensure clear structures, precise communication and optimized processes provide total control over the dealership lifecycle.

The talented team at JMA possesses deep industry and technology expertise across one of Aptean’s key verticals: the dealer management system for agricultural and construction machinery.

“JMA has a proven track record with over three decades of experience delivering mission-critical dealer management solutions across the Nordic market, with an existing footprint in Germany and UK,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “JMA’s product suite delivers state-of-the-art software solutions specifically designed to manage the complex needs of the machinery industry and is backed by a team of seasoned industry and geographic experts. JMA will play a key role in driving our strategy to scale our global dealer management capabilities. We are thrilled to welcome the JMA team and their customers to Aptean.”

“Joining Aptean is a strategic step forward for JMA, enabling us to accelerate our technological development and expand our commercial reach. We are proud to become part of a global organization that shares our dedication to innovation and customer success. This partnership opens new doors for our customers and employees across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany and the UK. Together with Aptean we look forward to offering enhanced solutions, broader expertise, securing and shaping the future of dealer management software. We can’t wait to get started,” said Johnny Krogh, former shareholder and ongoing Managing Director of JMA.

About JMA

JMA provides software for heavy equipment, agricultural and construction machinery dealers. The DSM solution has been on the market for more than 30 years and is continuously developed in close collaboration with machine dealers. The solution is based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and is constantly updated to the latest BC version. This gives customers a future-proof, all-in-one dealer management solution specifically designed for machine dealers. At the heart of DSM is the machine and how machine dealers can keep track of their sales, service, and financing of machines. To learn more visit: www.jma-dsm.co.uk

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. Aptean’s solutions and services help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com. Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

