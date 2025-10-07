Creative Medical Technology Holdings Congratulates 2025 Nobel Laureates for Regulatory T Cell Breakthroughs

PHOENIX, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) (“Creative Medical” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering regenerative immunotherapy, today congratulated Mary E. Brunkow, Ph.D., Fred Ramsdell, Ph.D., and Shimon Sakaguchi, M.D., Ph.D. on being awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for foundational discoveries in peripheral immune tolerance and the biology of regulatory T cells (Tregs). Their work—including the identification of Tregs and the central role of FOXP3—reshaped modern immunology and catalyzed new treatment strategies across autoimmunity, transplantation, and cancer.

In parallel with this global recognition of Treg science, Creative Medical reiterated that it has recently received two U.S. Patents for its proprietary ImmCelz™ platform: (1) U.S. Patent Number 12931925B2 (expires 2043-05-24) for the prevention and/or treatment of Type 1 Diabetes by augmentation of myeloid suppressor cell activity; and (2) U.S. Patent Number 12385011B2 (expires 2042-12-15) for the treatment of heart failure and/or post infarct pathological remodeling by ex vivo reprogrammed immune cells. Both of these programs utilize the Company's super charged Regulatory T cells.

“Today’s Nobel spotlight is squarely on Tregs—the same biology our ImmCelz™ engine is built to harness,” said Timothy Warbington, CEO of Creative Medical. “With dual patents spanning cardiometabolic disease, we believe Creative Medical is constructing an IP-fortified, category-defining regenerative immunotherapy franchise with runway to at least 2042. Our strategy is simple: translate Nobel-recognized immunology into disruptive, patient-centric procedures that may unlock durable value for patients, partners and shareholders alike.”

The Company’s heart failure allowance protects broad methods to treat patients at risk of, or with, heart failure and post-infarct pathological remodeling using the ImmCelz™ product, which is delivered via an ultra-minimally invasive outpatient procedure. In the United States alone, the treatable heart failure population exceeds five million, and more than six million patients with refractory angina may also be candidates—underscoring the potential scale of impact.

The Type 1 diabetes allowance supports a broad, cell-based immunotherapy approach—including supercharged T regulatory cells—and has been validated using cells from patients with Type 1 diabetes. This program aligns with the Company’s ongoing CREATE-1 clinical trial, further reinforcing Creative Medical’s focus on regenerative immunotherapy in autoimmune disease.

“Tregs are the immune system’s peacekeepers. The Nobel recognition amplifies decades of evidence that precise Treg modulation can recalibrate immunity,” Warbington added. “ImmCelz™ was engineered to reprogram a patient’s own immune cells outside the body, supercharge them with optimized cell-free factors, and re-introduce them—an approach designed to orchestrate repair, not just suppress symptoms. We see an expanding opportunity to deploy this platform across high-burden indications where immune over-activation and tissue damage intersect.”

About ImmCelz™

Creative Medical’s ImmCelz™ platform utilizes a patient’s own extracted immune cells that are then “reprogrammed/supercharged” by culturing them outside the body with optimized cell-free factors. The cells are then re-injected into the patient from whom they were extracted. The Company believes this process endows immune cells with regenerative properties on top of their innate functions, enabling potential treatment across multiple indications.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering regenerative medicine solutions across multiple indications. The Company leverages cutting-edge cell therapy technologies to develop transformative treatments aimed at improving patient outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the development and commercialization of the Company’s therapies (including ImmCelz™), market opportunities, clinical progress, strategic alternatives, and the strength of the Company’s intellectual property portfolio. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Nobel Prize® is a registered trademark of the Nobel Foundation; use herein is for identification only and does not imply any affiliation or endorsement.