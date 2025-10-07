DealerIQ Launches AI-Powered Platform to Revolutionize Automotive Sales and Service

DealerIQ Logo

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DealerIQ, a division of Renquest Industries, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI platform that transforms how dealerships interact with customers. Using its proprietary Dealer AI Virtual Expert (D.A.I.V.E.), DealerIQ allows customers to browse vehicles freely, scan a QR code when ready, and instantly engage in real-time conversations with the dealership.

“DealerIQ makes car buying faster, smarter, and more transparent,” said Curtis Lacy, Founder & CEO of Renquest Industries. “Instead of salespeople rushing customers the moment they arrive, our system lets customers take their time and then call on the dealership when they’re ready — cutting transaction times down to under an hour.”

DealerIQ also automates negotiations, contracting, and service check-ins. In the service lane, customers can upload photos, check in digitally, and track repair status without waiting in long lines. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing CRM and warranty systems, ensuring dealers can manage both sales and service with one solution.

DealerIQ’s flagship installation is underway at Clay Cooley Hyundai in Rockwall, Texas, with additional dealership rollouts planned nationwide.

About DealerIQ

DealerIQ, a division of Renquest Industries, is the first full-service AI platform built for dealerships . Combining voice-activated technology with CRM, contracting, and service automation, DealerIQ enables dealers to sell smarter, faster, and more transparently.