Saudi Arabia Interior Design Market Analysis & Opportunity Report 2025 Featuring Gensler, Cannon, NBBJ, HKS, HOK, SmithGroup, LEO A DALY, and Stantec

The Saudi Arabia Interior Design Market was valued at USD 2024 in 20.12 Billion, and is expected to reach USD 33.90 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.92%.

This growth is fueled by rapid urban development, rising real estate activity, and evolving lifestyle preferences across the Kingdom. Interior design in Saudi Arabia is increasingly seen as essential for enhancing the functionality, comfort, and aesthetic value of both residential and commercial spaces. As modern living standards evolve and global influences shape consumer expectations, interior design is becoming more integrated with architecture, sustainability principles, and technology.

Government initiatives under Vision 2030, including housing and infrastructure development, are also creating strong demand for high-quality design services. The sector is thriving not only in major urban centers like Riyadh and Jeddah but also across emerging regions, signaling a robust outlook for interior design in the years ahead.



Key Market Drivers

Urbanization and Real Estate Expansion



The interior design industry in Saudi Arabia is being significantly propelled by the country's rapid urban expansion and booming real estate sector. Major cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam are experiencing continuous growth, supported by a rising population and government-backed infrastructure projects. With more than 45,000 new residential units constructed annually in Riyadh alone and initiatives like the Sakani housing program delivering over 300,000 homes since 2017, demand for professionally designed interiors is soaring.

New residential, retail, and hospitality developments require functional and aesthetically tailored interiors to meet modern needs. Moreover, the rise of mixed-use complexes is creating opportunities for designers to apply versatile concepts that blend residential, commercial, and leisure elements. This wave of construction and modernization, aligned with Vision 2030, positions the interior design industry as a central component in shaping Saudi Arabia's future urban landscape.



Key Market Challenges

Balancing Cultural Sensitivity with Modern Design Trends



A major challenge for the Saudi Arabia interior design market is balancing contemporary global design influences with deep-rooted cultural and religious values. Designers must navigate traditional norms - such as privacy, gender-specific spaces, and the use of Islamic patterns - while responding to client demand for modern, international styles.

Younger generations increasingly favor global aesthetics, such as minimalist or tech-integrated interiors, creating a complex design landscape. Projects in hospitality and retail also face the challenge of aligning international branding with local customs. Achieving this balance requires cultural understanding, innovative customization, and thorough client collaboration. Failure to respect these cultural nuances can lead to reputational risks and client dissatisfaction, making this a critical consideration for successful design implementation in Saudi Arabia.



Key Market Trends

Integration of Smart Technology in Residential and Commercial Interiors



A key trend transforming the Saudi Arabia interior design market is the growing incorporation of smart technologies into both homes and commercial spaces. Homeowners increasingly demand integrated systems for lighting, climate control, security, and entertainment that blend seamlessly into the overall design. In commercial settings - particularly hospitality and office environments - features such as motion-activated lighting, touchless controls, and IoT-enabled energy systems are becoming standard.

Projects like NEOM and the Red Sea Development highlight this trend, emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and user-centric design. Interior designers are now working closely with tech providers to create spaces where technology enhances functionality without disrupting aesthetics. This shift is also driving the adoption of smart furniture and materials, providing a competitive advantage for designers who can deliver cohesive, high-tech solutions tailored to modern lifestyles.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 86 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $20.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Gensler

The Cannon Corporation

NBBJ L.P.

HKS, Inc.

HOK Group, Inc.

SmithGroup Companies, Inc.

LEO A DALY, LLC

Stantec Inc.

Saudi Arabia Interior Design Market, By Decoration Type:

New

Renovations

Saudi Arabia Interior Design Market, By Budget:

Luxury/High-End

Mid-Range

Budget-Conscious

Saudi Arabia Interior Design Market, By Application:

Commercial

Residential

Saudi Arabia Interior Design Market, By Region:

Riyadh

Makkah

Madinah

Eastern Province

Dammam

Rest of Saudi Arabia

