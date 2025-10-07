Saudi Arabia Vegan Cosmetics Market Report 2025 Featuring MZN Bodycare, Asteri Beauty, Mama's Alchemy, Treat, Gaudia Beauty, Powder Beauty, Unleashia, Inika Organic, The Body Shop, Bio Food Trading

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Vegan Cosmetics Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Vegan Cosmetics Market was valued at USD 165.28 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 267.98 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.45%. Market expansion is being propelled by the rising popularity of ethical consumerism, increased awareness of chemical-free skincare, alignment with halal principles, and broader e-commerce accessibility.







As consumer preferences shift toward cruelty-free, plant-based beauty products, demand continues to grow. The notable increase in women's workforce participation - accounting for 36.2% of the labor force in 2024 - also plays a pivotal role in boosting cosmetics consumption. Social media platforms and online influencers further amplify product visibility, especially among younger demographics. These factors combined with government-backed sustainability initiatives and evolving lifestyle trends position Saudi Arabia as a rapidly expanding market for vegan cosmetics.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Consumer Awareness and Demand for Cruelty-Free Products



A significant driver behind the growth of vegan cosmetics in Saudi Arabia is the increasing consumer awareness surrounding cruelty-free and ethical beauty standards. Millennials and Gen Z, in particular, are leading the shift toward conscious consumerism, showing a strong preference for products that avoid animal testing and animal-derived ingredients. A recent report noted that 68% of consumers prioritize clean-label skincare, with 41% heavily influenced by social media content.



The influence of global campaigns and digital platforms has accelerated this ethical awareness, encouraging consumers to make more informed choices. Influencers, celebrities, and advocacy groups regularly promote cruelty-free brands, reinforcing the trend. Moreover, government efforts supporting sustainable practices further promote the adoption of vegan cosmetic products. This evolving consumer mindset is pushing traditional beauty brands to diversify into vegan segments to maintain relevance and market share.



Key Market Challenges

High Cost of Vegan Cosmetic Products



One of the main challenges in the Saudi Arabia Vegan Cosmetics Market is the relatively high cost of vegan products. Premium natural ingredients, cruelty-free certifications, and sustainable packaging all contribute to elevated production costs, resulting in higher retail prices. In a price-sensitive market, these costs can deter middle-income consumers from adopting vegan alternatives.



Additionally, limited domestic manufacturing and reliance on imports add to pricing challenges, making vegan cosmetics more accessible primarily to affluent or niche segments. Many consumers remain unaware of the long-term benefits of vegan products, often prioritizing affordability over ethical or health considerations. Addressing this challenge requires brands to innovate cost-effective production methods while maintaining ethical integrity, thereby broadening market appeal and improving affordability.



Key Market Trends

Growing Youth Influence and Lifestyle Shifts



A key trend shaping the Saudi Arabia vegan cosmetics market is the increasing influence of the country's youth, who are embracing global wellness, sustainability, and ethical lifestyle movements. Young consumers are highly active on digital platforms and exposed to international beauty trends, leading them to seek products that are both effective and aligned with their values.



Vegan cosmetics are becoming part of a broader lifestyle that includes plant-based diets, environmentally responsible habits, and wellness-conscious choices. This trend is prompting brands to innovate with clean, transparent formulations and to position themselves as lifestyle partners rather than mere product providers. As a result, vegan beauty is now strongly associated with identity, self-expression, and mindful consumption, especially among younger generations.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $165.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $267.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



