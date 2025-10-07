Love's launches Love's Media Group

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Love's Travel Stops today announced the launch of Love's Media Group, the first retail media network designed specifically for America's travel stops and the first to reach professional truck drivers at scale. Love's Media Group leverages the company's 662 locations across 42 states to create a comprehensive advertising platform that connects brands with millions of professional drivers and everyday travelers.

"Love's Media Group represents an exciting evolution of our commitment to enhancing the customer experience while creating new value for our brand partners," said Patrick McLean, chief marketing officer of Love's. "We're uniquely positioned at the intersection of mobility, loyalty and commerce. With our nationwide footprint and deep relationships with both professional drivers and travelers on the road, we can offer advertisers something no one else can – direct access to a high-volume, high-intent audience in motion."

Love's Media Group transforms Love's physical and digital assets into a unified advertising platform spanning the entire customer journey—from fuel pump screens and in-store digital signage to the Love's Connect mobile app and My Love Rewards loyalty program. The platform addresses a significant gap in the advertising landscape by reaching professional truck drivers, a high-frequency audience that traditional digital advertising struggles to access, alongside everyday travelers and travelers making purchase decisions during their journeys.



"Love's has been serving America's travelers for more than 60 years, and that trust is the foundation of our media network," McLean added. "We're not just offering advertising inventory – we're providing brands with the opportunity to be part of memorable customer moments and build lasting relationships with audiences that are difficult to reach through traditional channels."

To lead the initiative, Love's has appointed Tommy Greenberg as senior director, Love's Media Group. Greenberg brings a wealth of retail media expertise from his time at Lowe's, where he built the client services team and operational infrastructure for Lowe's Media Network, and Roundel (Target Corporation), where he led retail media sales efforts that achieved significant growth and created innovative partnership structures.

Love’s Media Group is currently working with select brand partners to further develop and refine the platform, focusing on creating measurable results and industry-leading capabilities for reaching America's travelers.

Request more information about partnering with Love’s Media Group at LovesMediaGroup@loves.com.





