Saudi Arabia Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Analysis & Opportunity Report 2025 Featuring Nestle, Abbott, Bayer, Herbalife Nutrition, and NOW Foods

The Saudi Arabia Liquid Dietary Supplements Market was valued at USD 55.16 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 101.62 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.72%.

The Saudi Arabia liquid dietary supplements market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by increasing health awareness, preventive healthcare practices, and a preference for convenient, fast-absorbing liquid formulations. Key trends driving the market include rising demand for botanical, bone & joint, and prenatal supplements, as well as innovations in protein-based and plant-derived liquid products.







Urban regions with higher disposable incomes, such as the Northern and Central areas, dominate consumption due to better access to retail and healthcare infrastructure. Regulatory oversight by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority ensures product safety and fosters consumer trust, while e-commerce and personalized nutrition services are expanding market reach.

Despite challenges like high competition, market fragmentation, and stringent compliance requirements, the sector's focus on natural, effective, and convenient solutions positions it for continued growth in line with evolving consumer lifestyles and preventive health priorities.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Health Awareness and Preventive Care Behavior



Over the past decade, Saudi Arabia has witnessed a significant increase in health awareness, driven largely by the high prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases. According to national health statistics, 40.6% of adults are obese, while 71.8% are overweight. These figures highlight the urgent need for preventive healthcare solutions to combat rising cases of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions. This environment has encouraged consumers to actively seek dietary supplements, including liquid formulations, as part of a broader strategy to manage risks and maintain long-term health.



The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a powerful accelerant for supplement adoption in the Kingdom. During the outbreak, many consumers became more conscious of the importance of immune health, leading to a sharp increase in supplement consumption. A nationwide study involving 1,572 participants found that 16% of respondents increased their intake of dietary supplements, while another 63% maintained existing habits during the pandemic. Similarly, research among female undergraduate students showed that 85% of healthy students used supplements, with 78.6% believing these products were essential for boosting immunity. These findings confirm that the pandemic was not just a temporary disruption but a catalyst for longer-term shifts toward preventive healthcare.



The demographic breakdown of supplement consumption further supports this trend. Usage was significantly higher among women (81%), married individuals (84%), and those with higher education (83.9%) or higher incomes (86.1%). Pregnant women demonstrated universal adoption, with 100% reporting supplement use, while older age groups also showed particularly high engagement (94.7%). These statistics suggest that socioeconomic status, life stage, and perceived health risks strongly influence preventive behaviors, making certain demographic segments more likely to adopt liquid dietary supplements.



Cultural attitudes and information sources also play a vital role in shaping consumer behavior. In one survey, 70.9% of respondents said they took supplements to prevent disease, while 68.5% used them for disease control and 62.1% for fat loss. Notably, 29.7% relied on social media as their main source of information, with another 14.7% influenced by family and friends. These findings illustrate that digital channels and personal networks have a strong impact on how Saudis approach preventive healthcare, highlighting opportunities for supplement brands to leverage online engagement and education campaigns.



Rising health awareness and preventive care behaviors are central to the growth of Saudi Arabia's liquid dietary supplements market. High obesity and chronic disease rates are prompting consumers to adopt proactive health solutions, while the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this shift. With strong demographic uptake, cultural acceptance, and market expansion, liquid dietary supplements are increasingly viewed as essential tools for maintaining immunity and overall wellness.



Key Market Challenges

High Competition and Market Fragmentation



The Saudi Arabia liquid dietary supplements market is witnessing a surge of local, regional, and international brands, each striving to capture consumer attention in a rapidly growing industry. This influx of players has led to significant market fragmentation, with multiple brands offering similar products such as multivitamin syrups, botanical extracts, protein shots, and immunity boosters. The overlap in product portfolios makes it increasingly difficult for companies to differentiate themselves, especially as consumers are exposed to a wide array of options with comparable claims and formulations.



As competition intensifies, many brands resort to aggressive pricing strategies to retain or expand their customer base. While price cuts may provide short-term gains, they often erode margins and reduce profitability in the long run. Smaller companies, in particular, find it challenging to sustain operations when competing against established international players with stronger financial backing and marketing power. This competitive imbalance not only affects new entrants but also forces existing players to continuously innovate in formulation, packaging, and branding just to maintain visibility.



Another concern is the circulation of counterfeit and unregulated supplements, often sold through informal channels or online platforms. These products not only undercut legitimate businesses but also pose health risks to consumers. Incidents of poor-quality or mislabelled supplements erode consumer confidence, making customers wary even of reputable brands. To address this, companies must invest in quality assurance, brand trust-building, and clear differentiation strategies, such as focusing on unique formulations, halal certification, or targeted health benefits, to succeed in a crowded and fragmented marketplace.



Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Prenatal and Bone & Joint Nutrition



One of the most prominent trends shaping the Saudi Arabia liquid dietary supplements market is the rising demand for products addressing bone and joint health. The Kingdom faces a high prevalence of vitamin D deficiency, with several studies reporting that more than 60-80% of the population is affected due to limited sun exposure and lifestyle patterns. Combined with an aging demographic and increasingly sedentary routines, this deficiency contributes to osteoporosis, arthritis, and other musculoskeletal conditions. To address these health concerns, consumers are turning to liquid supplements enriched with calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, and collagen. These formulations are easier to absorb and more convenient than traditional pills, making them especially suitable for elderly individuals who often experience difficulty swallowing or require rapid nutritional support.



At the same time, prenatal nutrition is emerging as another fast-growing application segment. Maternal health awareness has improved significantly in Saudi Arabia, supported by government-led initiatives under Vision 2030 that prioritize women's healthcare and child wellbeing. Expectant mothers are increasingly prescribed or recommended liquid supplements containing folic acid, iron, DHA, and calcium, nutrients critical for fetal development and maternal health. The liquid format is particularly favored during pregnancy, as it is easier to consume, gentler on the digestive system, and offers faster absorption compared with solid forms. Healthcare providers also prefer recommending liquids for their compliance advantages, as pregnant women are more likely to maintain regular intake when supplements are palatable and convenient.



Together, these two segments, bone and joint health, and prenatal nutrition, are driving sustained demand for liquid dietary supplements in Saudi Arabia, reflecting both demographic needs and evolving healthcare priorities.

