Elderly Walker Market Size to Reach USD 2.73 Billion by 2032 as Aging Population Drives Demand for Mobility Solutions – S&S Insider

According to S&S Insider, The Elderly Walker Market Size was valued at USD 1.56 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.73 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.44% over 2024-2032. This surge is primarily attributed to the increasing global aging population and heightened awareness of mobility impairment risks among seniors, which elevate the demand for mobility aids. Innovations in walker design, including ergonomic and smart technologies, ensure improved user experience, contributing strongly to market expansion.





The elderly walker market has witnessed steady growth, supported by demographic trends such as the World Health Organization’s forecast that the population aged 60 and older will reach 2.1 billion by 2050. Aging leads to decreased mobility and increased fall risks, incentivizing the adoption of mobility-supporting devices. Despite challenges like high cost and limited insurance coverage restricting adoption in low- and middle-income countries, increasing government healthcare spending and technological innovation continue to propel market growth. The market’s expansion also benefits from rising home healthcare preferences, with direct-to-consumer sales channels improving walker accessibility.

Elderly Walker Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.56 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 2.73 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.44% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The rising geriatric population and increased fall risks are driving market growth.



Advancements in walker design and smart technology are propelling market growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The rollators segment dominated the elderly walker market with a 55.13% market share in 2023 due to its better functionality, simplicity, and increasing popularity among seniors. Rollators are different from regular walkers as they have wheels, seats, and braking systems, providing better mobility and convenience to elderly people.

By End-Use

The hospital segment dominated the market with a 39.24% market share in 2023 due to the large number of geriatric patients who need mobility support in post-surgical recuperation and rehabilitation. The home care segment will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period with a 7.27% CAGR owing to the increased preference for aging-in-place and home healthcare services.

Elderly Walker Market Key Segments

By Type

Standard Walkers

Knee Walkers

Rollators

By End-Use

Hospitals

Home Care

Others

In 2023, North America Held the Dominant Market Share of 38.25%; Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest CAGR of 7.54% Over 2025-2032

North America dominated the elderly walker market with a 38.25% market share in 2023 as it has an aging population, high healthcare spending, and a well-developed medical infrastructure. Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the elderly walker market with 7.54% CAGR throughout the forecast period because of its fast-growing aging population, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and rising disposable income.

Recent News:

June 2024: Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare purchased Mobility Designed's line of products, which includes the M+D Comfort Crutch, in a bid to expand its medical equipment product line. Drive DeVilbiss welcomed co-founder Max Younger as Senior Director of Industrial Design & Innovation, where he intended to incorporate innovative designs into their product offerings.

purchased Mobility Designed's line of products, which includes the M+D Comfort Crutch, in a bid to expand its medical equipment product line. Drive DeVilbiss welcomed co-founder Max Younger as Senior Director of Industrial Design & Innovation, where he intended to incorporate innovative designs into their product offerings. September 2024: NOVA Medical Products launched the Test Drive Center Certification to enable retailers to provide in-store trial opportunities for their rollator walkers. The goal of this initiative is to remove the stigma from the use of mobility aids and improve customer experience through hands-on testing.

