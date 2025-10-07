Customized Premixes Surge: Rising Demand for Tailored Nutrition Solutions Drives Market Growth Amid Clean-Label, Plant-Based Trends

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customized Premixes Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025 - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Customized Premixes Market was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2034.

This robust growth is driven by rising demand for tailor-made nutritional solutions across various sectors. Customized premixes are specialized blends that combine vitamins, minerals, amino acids, botanicals, and other functional ingredients, offering manufacturers convenience, uniformity, and precision. As consumers increasingly embrace health-focused lifestyles and preventive care, the need for products that support wellness and nutritional balance has grown substantially.







The shift toward clean-label, plant-based, and fortified products further fuels expansion. Growing concerns around micronutrient deficiencies and interest in personalized nutrition have positioned premixes as vital components in health-forward formulations. This trend is supported by innovations in nutrient encapsulation, direct-to-consumer supplement models, and regulatory food fortification programs.



Advances in encapsulation technology have enabled better stability, bioavailability, and controlled release of sensitive nutrients, which enhances product performance and shelf life. Nutrients that were previously unstable in certain food matrices - such as omega-3s or specific vitamins - can now be effectively included in customized premixes without compromising quality. Simultaneously, the rise of direct-to-consumer models and personalized subscription-based nutrition services has opened new revenue channels, allowing brands to deliver tailored health solutions straight to the consumer's doorstep.



The food & beverage segment dominated the market in 2024, capturing 34.1% market share, equivalent to USD 783.8 million. This dominance reflects rising health consciousness and strong interest in products enriched with targeted nutrients. The push toward functional ingredients in everyday consumption items continues to prompt manufacturers to integrate customized blends into a diverse range of offerings, from meal replacements to beverages.



The vitamin premixes segment held the largest share in the category, accounting for 38.8% share, valued at USD 893.5 million in 2024. These blends feature both fat-soluble and water-soluble vitamins, supporting key areas such as immunity, metabolism, and energy. The segment continues to expand as consumer interest in fortified and health-specific products gains momentum in both developed and emerging markets.



North America Customized Premixes Market generated a 35.4% share in 2024. This dominance is largely driven by high demand for fortified and functional products and a sophisticated food processing industry. The U.S. remains a key contributor, thanks to its advanced healthcare landscape, strong regulatory framework, and rising adoption of customized nutritional solutions across medical foods, supplements, and athletic nutrition.



Major industry players include BASF SE, Glanbia Nutritionals, DSM Nutritional Products, Cargill Incorporated, and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), all of which play a central role in shaping product innovation and supply. To enhance their market position, companies in the customized premixes space are adopting strategies centered on advanced formulation capabilities and end-to-end customization services.



Key players are strengthening their R&D efforts to develop targeted blends aligned with consumer health goals, such as immunity, digestion, and cognitive performance. Collaborating with food and pharma brands for personalized nutrition solutions, expanding production footprints, and embracing digital tools for demand forecasting are also common strategies. Businesses are also tapping into emerging markets by offering region-specific formulations and investing in localized supply chains, all while maintaining strict quality and compliance standards to meet global demand.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $4.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2034

2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

2.5 Future Outlook and Strategic Recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Price trends

3.8 Future market trends

3.9 Technology and innovation landscape

3.10 Patent Landscape

3.11 Trade statistics

3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Application

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Food and beverage

5.3 Pharmaceutical and healthcare

5.4 Animal nutrition

5.5 Personal care and cosmetics

5.6 Industrial applications



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Product Type

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Vitamin premixes

6.3 Mineral premixes

6.4 Amino acid premixes

6.5 Functional premixes



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, By End Use

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Direct sales

7.3 Food service distributors

7.4 Retail channels

7.5 Industrial distribution



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Region



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

DSM Nutritional Products

Glanbia Nutritionals

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Nutreco N.V.

BASF SE

Lallemand Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences (India)

Prinova Group (Europe/Americas)

Vitablend Nederland B.V.

GEA Group AG

Buhler Group

Hosokawa Micron Group

Capsugel (Lonza)

Catalent, Inc.

Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

