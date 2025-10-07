NUBURU to Acquire Orbit, Expanding Defense & Security Hub with Cutting-Edge Operational Resilience Solutions

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU ) ("NUBURU" or the "Company"), a global pioneer in high-performance blue laser technology, today announced that its subsidiary, Nuburu Defense LLC, has secured a binding agreement ("Agreement") to directly acquire 100% of Orbit S.r.l. ("Orbit"), an Italian software company specializing in operational resilience, business continuity, and crisis management for mission-critical organizations.

The Agreement involves a two-phase transaction and marks a major step in the build-out of NUBURU's Defense & Security Hub, expanding its capabilities beyond advanced laser and vehicle systems into the rapidly growing domain of software-driven resilience and crisis readiness.

Strategic Rationale

Orbit's platform enables organizations to anticipate, manage, and recover from disruptions across physical and digital environments — capabilities increasingly prioritized also in defense sector by NATO, the U.S. Department of Defense, and other allied agencies. By integrating Orbit's Software-as-a-Service ("Saas") technology with Tekne's electronic warfare and NUBURU's laser systems, the Company aims to deliver an end-to-end suite of defense and infrastructure resilience solutions.

"This binding agreement is a pivotal step in our evolution," said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of NUBURU. "Orbit's software perfectly complements our defense hardware portfolio, allowing us to offer comprehensive, interoperable systems that protect mission-critical assets and enhance operational readiness."

Market Opportunity

The addressable market for operational resilience, business continuity, and crisis management technologies across U.S., EU, and NATO defense organizations is estimated at $2.9–$3.6 billion in 2025, expanding more than 10% annually. The Agreement positions NUBURU to participate directly in this fast-growing sector and meet rising demand for integrated resilience solutions driven by defense digitalization and new threat environments.

Financial Outlook

Based on its business plan and independent analysis, Orbit projects strong revenue acceleration:

$3.22 million by 2026;

$10.75 million by 2027;

$19.29 million by 2028.

These projections reflect Orbit's expanding client base and the scalability of its SaaS business model, which carries attractive gross margins and recurring revenue potential.

Acquisition Terms

The transaction will be executed in two stages:

Initial Capital Increase: Nuburu Defense LLC will subscribe up to $5 million in Orbit's capital within 36 months, starting with a $1.5 million advance for a 10.7% stake. Final Acquisition: Nuburu Defense LLC will acquire the remaining equity of Orbit at a $12.5 million pre-money valuation by December 31, 2026.

As part of the Agreement, Nuburu Defense receives exclusive global distribution rights for Orbit's platform in defense and mission-critical sectors effective immediately.

The total consideration of $12.5 million includes a $2.4 million net cash advance to Orbit's owner, to be paid in tranches and which accounts for the partial offset of a $1.35 million NUBURU receivable. The remaining balance will be settled through NUBURU equity securities by the end of 2026, subject to stockholder approval.

Related-Party Review

Orbit is wholly owned by Alessandro Zamboni, who also serves as NUBURU's Executive Chairman and Co-CEO. In accordance with corporate governance requirements, the transaction has been reviewed by an external financial advisor, who also provided the pricing analysis of Orbit, and has been approved by NUBURU's independent non-executive directors.

Defense-Grade SaaS Integration

Orbit's platform unifies business impact analysis, crisis communications, and IT system mapping into a continuous plan–sense–decide–act–learn cycle. Its key defense applications include:

Real-time situational awareness from OSINT and sensor data.

from OSINT and sensor data. Impact analysis and continuity planning for critical missions.

for critical missions. Readiness management through automated testing and evidence capture.

through automated testing and evidence capture. Crisis command and response with integrated alerting and after-action review.

"Orbit's proven technology directly supports the operational readiness and resilience goals of allied defense organizations," said Dario Barisoni, Co-CEO of NUBURU and CEO of Nuburu Defense. "Together, we're combining defense-grade hardware and software into a unified platform built for the future of mission assurance."



About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. has developed and previously manufactured industrial blue laser technology. Under a renewed strategic vision led by Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni, the Company is expanding into complementary sectors including defense-tech, security, and critical infrastructure resilience. NUBURU is leveraging a combination of internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to build out its Defense & Security Hub, targeting long-term, sustainable growth across high-value government and enterprise markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu . net .

About Nuburu Defense LLC

Nuburu Defense LLC, a subsidiary of Nuburu Inc., is focused on delivering advanced laser-based solutions for defense, security, and critical infrastructure applications.

About Orbit S.r.l.

Orbit is an Italian software company that operates in the software sector providing a platform named "Orbit Open Platform" focused on digitalizing the operational resilience processes of mission critical corporations.

For more information, visit www.orbitopenplatform.com .

