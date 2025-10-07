Saudi Arabia $600+ Mn Fruit Concentrate Market Trends, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030F

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Fruit Concentrate Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Fruit Concentrate Market was valued at USD 414.56 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 603.45 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.46%.

Market growth is being propelled by increasing health consciousness and rising consumer demand for nutritious, natural food and beverage options. Fruit concentrates, favored for their extended shelf life and affordability, are widely utilized across various segments, including juices, smoothies, flavored dairy, and processed food products.

The expanding food and beverage processing sector, supported by Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiatives, is further encouraging investment and production capacity enhancements. Additionally, rising disposable income and a preference for ready-to-consume, convenient drinks are driving demand, solidifying the positive trajectory of the fruit concentrate market in the Kingdom.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Consumption of Beverages Across the Region



The growing popularity of beverages is a significant force driving the fruit concentrate market in Saudi Arabia. The country's increasing population, especially among younger demographics, and a shift in lifestyle habits have fueled demand for non-alcoholic beverages such as juices, smoothies, and flavored water.

As consumers prioritize health and wellness, they are seeking natural alternatives to carbonated drinks, boosting interest in fruit-based beverages made with concentrates. According to 2024 data, juice sales in the Kingdom reached 712 million liters, with projections indicating a 4% compound annual growth rate over the forecast period. Additionally, the growth of foodservice channels - restaurants, cafes, and hospitality venues - is further encouraging beverage consumption, leading to greater usage of fruit concentrates by manufacturers to meet this evolving demand.



Key Market Challenges

Supply Chain Vulnerabilities



Supply chain limitations pose a critical challenge to the Saudi Arabia fruit concentrate market. The Kingdom relies heavily on imported fruits due to its limited domestic agricultural output, making the market susceptible to international disruptions, currency fluctuations, and price instability. Events like the COVID-19 pandemic exposed these vulnerabilities by causing global production slowdowns and logistical bottlenecks.

Moreover, the expansive geography of Saudi Arabia complicates logistics, particularly when distributing products to remote or underserved regions. Urban centers such as Riyadh and Jeddah face warehousing shortages and rising storage costs, while customs regulations and administrative delays further hinder the seamless flow of imports. Mitigating these challenges will require strategic improvements in local agricultural initiatives, enhanced infrastructure, and investment in supply chain resilience.



Key Market Trends

Rising Popularity of Organic Fruit Concentrate



The demand for organic fruit concentrates is gaining momentum in Saudi Arabia, reflecting growing consumer preference for clean-label, natural ingredients. As health awareness rises, more consumers are opting for products free from synthetic additives and pesticides. Organic concentrates meet this demand and are increasingly being adopted in health-focused beverages and food products.

According to a recent study, the market for organic packaged food and beverages in Saudi Arabia reached USD 54.2 million in 2021, growing by 3.2%. Supportive government policies under the Vision 2030 framework have encouraged organic farming and sustainability efforts, creating favorable conditions for the inclusion of organic ingredients in mainstream food and beverage production.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $414.56 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $603.45 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Report Scope:

Key Players Profiled in this Saudi Arabia Fruit Concentrate Market Report

Dohler GmbH

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tree Top

Ingredion Incorporated

Shimla Hills

Tianjin Kunyu International Co., Ltd

Fructum GmbH

American International Foods, Inc.

Uren Food Group

Natures Flavors

Saudi Arabia Fruit Concentrate Market, by Fruit Type:

Citrus Fruits

Red Fruits & Berries

Tropical Fruits

Others

Saudi Arabia Fruit Concentrate Market, by Product Type:

Liquid

Powder

Others

Saudi Arabia Fruit Concentrate Market, by Application:

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy

Others

Saudi Arabia Fruit Concentrate Market, by Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

