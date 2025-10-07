Saudi Arabia Structural Steel Market Growth Forecasts, Trends and Outlook Report 2025-2034

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Structural Steel Market Growth Analysis - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia structural steel market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.90% between 2025 and 2034. Known for its strength and adaptability, structural steel is a cornerstone in construction. Its durability and versatility make it ideal for buildings, bridges, and industrial facilities.

Market Trends and Developments

The market is thriving due to the dynamic growth of the industrial sector, sustainable construction practices, cost efficiency, and significant investments. In October 2023, Eversendai and Algihaz Holdings launched Eversendai Algihaz Structures to tackle key structural steel ventures in Saudi Arabia. The same year, Essar introduced a $4 billion low-carbon steel plant in Ras Al-Khair.

Further governmental support is evident as the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources emphasized revitalizing the iron and steel sector in September 2022. Other players like Trimble are modernizing steel fabrication through partnerships with Zamil Steel, showcasing continued evolution within the industry.

Industrial Sector Growth and Sustainability

Under initiatives led by the Ministry of Industry, clean and advanced manufacturing standards are being fostered. These efforts are supported by a 53.2% GDP investment, underscoring Saudi Arabia's commitment to enhancing its structural steel market through major construction projects aligned with Vision 2030.

Sustainability remains a core focus, with the market benefiting from structural steel's 93% recycled content, guaranteeing an ongoing cycle of recycling materials. This approach bolsters its environmental credentials.

Cost and Investment Benefits

Structural steel, engineered for precision, minimizes waste and labor costs, making it a cost-efficient option. Regulatory improvements have triggered a 95% surge in new investments and a 267% rise in licenses, fostering diversified growth and entrepreneurship.

Leading Market Segments

The structural steel market is segmented by product type, end-use, usage, and region. H-type beams dominate due to their load-bearing capacity, meeting large construction demands, while I-type beams are favored for their cost-effectiveness and precision.

The residential sector enjoys a significant share driven by new projects and investments, while the commercial construction industry sees rising demand for structural steel, furthering market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The market features key players like Saudi Iron and Steel Company (HADEED), Al Ittefaq Steel Products Co, and Zamil Structural Steel Company, each contributing through diverse steel products for commercial and residential applications.

Saudi Iron and Steel Company (HADEED)

Saudi Iron and Steel Company (HADEED), a prominent integrated steel facility situated in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, was established in 1979 and commenced operations in 1983. Its steel products find application in diverse commercial and residential projects nationwide.

Al Ittefaq Steel Products Co (ISPC)

Al Ittefaq Steel Products Co (ISPC) is a significant steel manufacturer located in Saudi Arabia, specialising in a range of products such as welding electrodes, steel mesh, bolts, springs, and wires. The company, headquartered in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, also manufactures rebar coils, including standardized deformed rebar coils, serving diverse end-use sectors.

Alfanar Group

Alfanar Group, a well-known Saudi construction firm headquartered in Riyadh, specializes in producing electrical construction components, EPC solutions, and a variety of engineered products. Operating in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe, the company serves the needs of various end-use sectors.

Zamil Structural Steel Company Limited

Zamil Structural Steel Company Limited established in 1983, specializes in fabricating and installing structural steel and plate works for diverse industrial and commercial needs. They cater to power and desalination plants, petrochemical facilities, the oil and gas sector, cement plants, steel mills, high-rise buildings, and various industrial and commercial complexes.

Other key players in the Saudi Arabia structural steel market include Arabian Metal Product Organization, and Isam Khairi Kabbani Group among others.



Saudi Arabia Structural Steel Market by Region



Saudi Arabia structural steel market growth is predominantly led by the Northern and Capital regions. These regions have seen a surge in corporate investments for business establishment, spurred by the presence of a strategic regional development office.



The market demand in the Eastern and Western regions of Saudi Arabia is on the rise due to the expanding construction sector, infrastructure development, and business activities. Additionally, investments are increasing due to Vision 2030 initiatives.



