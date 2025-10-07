Global Healthcare Statistics Databooks 2025: Unveiling In-depth Data Across 20 Countries

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 300+ KPIs Covering Healthcare Infrastructure, Patient Demographics, Diagnostics, Public and Private Spending, Clinical and Non-Clinical Workforce - 20 Countries - Databook Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive global report on healthcare sector offers a range of statistics covering an in-depth data-centric analysis of the entire healthcare ecosystem. It covers a range of modules from demographic data to healthcare spending. It provides insights into medical staffing, patient statistics, healthcare facilities, and healthcare spending patterns across 20 key countries globally.



This report serves as a critical data tool for anyone involved in healthcare planning, investment, or policy development, providing the necessary data and insights to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape.



Country reports in this bundled offering provide in-depth analysis of healthcare industry.

Below is a summary of key market segments offered at country level:

Patient Statistics: Over 80 KPIs covering patient statistics by disease, by hospital type, by admission type and key diseases by gender.

Over 80 KPIs covering patient statistics by disease, by hospital type, by admission type and key diseases by gender. Medical Staff: Over 100 KPIs covering medical staff statistics by physicians, nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and technical & administrative staff. Includes breakdown by specialty, qualification, age, gender, location, remuneration, and practice setting.

Over 100 KPIs covering medical staff statistics by physicians, nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and technical & administrative staff. Includes breakdown by specialty, qualification, age, gender, location, remuneration, and practice setting. Healthcare Facilities : Over 65 KPIs covering healthcare facility statistics by hospitals, diagnostic centers, and rehabilitation centers. Includes breakdown by ownership, specialty, location, customers, business model, size of hospital-based number of beds, number of centres, number of hospitals, number of beds, ratio of hospital, ratio of beds, services offered, and other metrics.

: Over 65 KPIs covering healthcare facility statistics by hospitals, diagnostic centers, and rehabilitation centers. Includes breakdown by ownership, specialty, location, customers, business model, size of hospital-based number of beds, number of centres, number of hospitals, number of beds, ratio of hospital, ratio of beds, services offered, and other metrics. Healthcare Spending : Over 32 KPIs covering public and private healthcare spending. Includes breakdown by category, hospital care, physician and clinical services, segment, payment source, age, and gender.

: Over 32 KPIs covering public and private healthcare spending. Includes breakdown by category, hospital care, physician and clinical services, segment, payment source, age, and gender. Pharmacies : Over 30 KPIs covering statistics on number of pharmacies categorized by location, city, ownership type, and end-user market. Also, includes sales data for pharmacies, categorized by ownership and distribution channel.

: Over 30 KPIs covering statistics on number of pharmacies categorized by location, city, ownership type, and end-user market. Also, includes sales data for pharmacies, categorized by ownership and distribution channel. Population Trends & Statistics: Over 12 KPIs covering demographic shifts and their implications for healthcare demand at country level. The indicators cover population breakdown by age groups, macroeconomic fundamentals, life expectancy, and mortality rates.

This title is a bundled offering, combining reports on the following countries:

United States

Canada

Mexico

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Switzerland

China

Japan

Australia

India

South Korea

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Israel

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Report Scope



This report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the healthcare landscape, including demographic data, healthcare resources, and spending patterns. It is intended to inform stakeholders about the current state of healthcare infrastructure, personnel distribution, and financial aspects to guide policy-making, resource allocation, and strategic planning.



Medical Staff: 100 KPIs

Physicians

Number of physicians and their distribution per 100,000 populations.

Number of physicians categorized by qualification (general practitioner, specialist, and other).

Number of Specialists categorized by field (e.g. General Medicine, Surgical, Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Orthopedics, Anaesthetics, Psychiatry, Dentists,

Paediatric, Emergency Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Radiology, Pathology, Clinical oncology)

By consultation types (in-person, remote).

Distribution by location, gender, and age.

Average wage index by profession.

Nurses

Number of nurses and their distribution per 100,000 populations.

Distribution by qualification, gender, age, and working position.

Allied Healthcare Professionals

Number of AHP's and their distribution per 100,000 populations.

Distribution of radiographers, paramedics, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and dietitians.

Pharmacists

Number of pharmacists and their distribution per 100,000 populations.

Categorization by practice setting (clinical, retail, hospital, pharmacy technicians).

Technical and Administrative Staff

Patient Statistics: 80 KPIs

Number of patients

Distribution by admission (in-patient, out-patient)

Distribution by hospital (pubic, private)

Distribution by disease type.

Healthcare Facilities: 65 KPIs

Number and types of hospitals, including ownership, specialty, location, and bed count.

Number of hospitals per 10000 population

Number of diagnostic centers categorized by ownership, services offered, location, and business model.

Number of rehabilitation centers categorized by ownership, location, and business model.

Healthcare Spending: 32 KPIs

Spending patterns by individual and government sources.

Spending by key segments (hospital care, physician and clinical services, prescription drugs and home care)

By payment sources including insurance, out-of-pocket, government and credit.

Spending patterns by gender and age.

Pharmacies: 30 KPIs

Number of pharmacies and annual prescription revenues

Distribution by location (urban and rural)

Distribution by city tiers (Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3)

Distribution by ownership

By end-user demographics

By sales metrics (daily doses per 1,000 per day)

Demographic Information: 12 KPIs

Total population and population distribution by age.

Life expectancy and mortality rate.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) related to healthcare.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c76qjz

