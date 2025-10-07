Saudi Arabia School Stationery Supplies Analysis Report 2025: $1.05 Billion Market Trends, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2020-2030

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia School Stationery Supplies Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia School Stationery Supplies Market was valued at USD 0.92 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.05 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 2.50%.

Market growth is supported by increasing student enrollment, continuous academic operations, and national strategies aimed at strengthening local production. The expansion of domestic paper manufacturing, particularly MEPCO's PM5 line doubling its output in 2025, enhances the supply chain by offering a cost-effective, high-quality alternative to imports, which previously met around 30% of demand. These developments align with Saudi Arabia's broader goals to reduce import dependency and improve delivery timelines, making the supply of school stationery more stable and efficient.







Key Market Drivers

Rising Student Enrollment and Expanding Educational Infrastructure



The steady increase in student enrollment across all education levels is a primary factor driving the Saudi school stationery supplies market. A growing population of school-aged children and a national focus on quality education are resulting in consistently high demand for learning materials. Seasonal back-to-school periods prompt significant surges in purchasing activity, as seen in August 2024 with the International Programs School (IPS) beginning its academic year.

Government initiatives under Vision 2030 are also boosting the number of educational institutions, including vocational and special needs centers, which require a diverse range of stationery items. This combination of demographic growth and educational development ensures a sustained demand for school supplies throughout the Kingdom.



Key Market Challenges

Digital Transformation and the Shift Toward E-Learning



A notable challenge for the traditional stationery market is the increasing shift toward digital learning environments. In line with Vision 2030, schools are adopting tablets, smartboards, and digital platforms that reduce dependence on conventional stationery like notebooks and pens. The growth of blended and online learning, particularly in urban private schools, is contributing to a flattening demand for basic stationery products. This trend was accelerated by the pandemic, leading to long-term shifts in instructional methods. While larger suppliers may adapt by offering tech-integrated tools, smaller companies may struggle to remain competitive, as digital innovation often requires significant investment and agility.



Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Stationery



An emerging trend in Saudi Arabia's school supplies market is the increasing demand for environmentally friendly stationery. Urban families, educators, and students are becoming more eco-conscious, opting for items made from recycled or biodegradable materials. Products like refillable pens, recycled paper notebooks, and plastic-free packaging are gaining traction, especially in private and international schools that incorporate environmental education into their curriculum.

This trend is further encouraged by Vision 2030's sustainability goals and government-led efforts to reduce single-use plastics. Retailers are increasingly highlighting eco-friendly options, responding to consumer preference for green alternatives and enhancing their commitment to environmental responsibility.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Jarir Bookstore

Al Jazeera Stationery

Office One

Nafisa Stationery

Al Yamama Stationery

United Stationery & Office Supplies Co.

SACO (Saudi Company for Hardware)

Al-Muhaidib Group (Stationery Division)

Al Dawaa Stationery

Al Rashed Stationery

Saudi Arabia School Stationery Supplies Market, By Product Type:

Paper Products

Writing Instruments

Computer And Printer Supplies

Others

Saudi Arabia School Stationery Supplies Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Saudi Arabia School Stationery Supplies Market, By Region:

Western

Northern & Central

Eastern

Southern

