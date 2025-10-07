All Heart Homecare Agency Earns an Amazing Fifth Best of Brooklyn Nomination!

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Heart Homecare Agency is absolutely thrilled to announce its fifth nomination for the Best Home Health Aides in the Ponce Bank Best of Brooklyn Awards! This incredible recognition celebrates the agency's heartfelt commitment to providing exceptional, compassionate care to residents all across New York City. A potential win would be their fourth consecutive victory, cementing their place as a trusted leader in the home healthcare community!

For over 13 years, All Heart Homecare has been guided by its core values of trust, empathy, and respect. This consistent recognition from the Best of Brooklyn Program is a true testament to the dedication and hard work of their amazing team of caregivers. They've already won this prestigious award four times, including three consecutive wins in recent years!

"We are so proud of this achievement!" said Albert Finkelshteyn, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman. "We have always strived for excellence and focused on our patients' well-being. This nomination shows just how committed our team is to providing compassionate care that helps our clients thrive in the comfort of their own homes."

"All Heart Homecare Agency has been more than a service provider—it has been a lifeline, a partner, and a family to thousands of New Yorkers," added Steven Gershkowitz, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. That "people-first" approach is at the heart of everything they do.

The agency's reputation is built on consistent performance and community trust. "We are so excited and honored by this wonderful recognition of our work in Brooklyn and beyond," said Tatiana Terekina, Director of Strategy. "It motivates us to keep setting new standards in home healthcare and to serve our community with the highest level of integrity and compassion."

About All Heart Homecare Agency

All Heart Homecare Agency is a family-owned, fully insured, and licensed home care provider based in Brooklyn, NY, serving all five boroughs. Founded 13 years ago, the agency specializes in personalized services, including Home Health Care, Wokers Compensation, and Alzheimer's & Dementia care. Guided by its founding values—Honoring trust, Empathy and urgency, Accountability and excellence, Respect and collaboration, and Thriving together (H.E.A.R.T.)—All Heart Homecare is dedicated to delivering compassionate, high-quality care.