Small Modular Reactor Construction Industry Report 2025: $9.34 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2030

The Small Modular Reactor Construction Market was valued at USD 6.26 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 9.34 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.74%.
Small Modular Reactors are gaining momentum as a viable solution for delivering clean, safe, and reliable energy, especially amid the global transition to low-carbon power generation. These compact nuclear reactors, with capacities up to 300 megawatts, are designed for modular construction and factory assembly, offering shorter development timelines, scalability, and reduced upfront capital requirements compared to traditional nuclear plants.
With rising electricity demand, grid modernization goals, and the pursuit of energy security, SMRs are becoming an integral part of long-term energy strategies in both developed and emerging regions. Countries including the United States, Canada, the UK, China, and Russia are actively investing in SMR projects for a range of applications - from civilian power generation to remote industrial use - strengthening the market outlook through government support, regulatory advancements, and technological innovation.
Key Market Drivers
Rising Electricity Demand and Grid Pressure
Global electricity demand is surging due to population growth, urbanization, and expanding digital infrastructure. This trend is placing strain on existing energy systems and driving the need for stable, low-carbon baseload power options. SMRs offer a scalable and flexible solution capable of supporting decentralized energy grids and accommodating future demand.
For example, the electrification of transportation and growth in data center usage are significantly increasing electricity consumption, with projections showing a 50% rise by 2050. SMRs are well-positioned to support this growth, particularly in regions where traditional infrastructure expansion is not feasible. Their ability to be deployed near load centers helps minimize transmission losses while enhancing grid resilience and energy security.
Key Market Challenges
High Capital Investment and Financial Risk
Despite their modularity and compact footprint, SMRs still face significant cost barriers. The development of a single unit often involves capital expenditures ranging from USD 1 billion to USD 2 billion. Escalating project costs, such as those observed in NuScale's initial deployment plans, have raised concerns about financial predictability.
Furthermore, the lack of commercial operating history and regulatory uncertainties increase perceived investment risk, especially among private financiers. The extended time horizon for project returns, combined with limited economies of scale unless multiple modules are constructed, makes SMRs a challenging proposition for stakeholders seeking short-to-medium-term ROI. These financial complexities continue to impede faster market uptake.
Key Market Trends
Surge in Floating and Remote SMR Deployments
Floating and remote SMRs are emerging as innovative solutions for areas with limited or no access to centralized power infrastructure. These deployments are especially attractive for industrial operations in remote regions, island nations, and military installations. Russia's floating SMR project, Akademik Lomonosov, and Canada's initiatives for Arctic and mining site energy supply demonstrate the practicality of such systems.
These units can be transported via barge or road and offer dual capabilities in electricity and heat generation. Micro-SMRs, with capacities below 50 MW, are also being developed to cater to specific applications such as small communities and off-grid facilities. As energy resilience and logistical simplicity become strategic priorities, demand for mobile and off-grid SMR solutions is expected to grow steadily, potentially accounting for a significant share of global SMR installations by 2035.
