WOWorks Unveils Bold, Seasonal Flavors with New Fall Menu Offerings Across Its Brands

St. Petersburg, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOWorks, the parent company of a growing portfolio of better-for-you restaurant brands, is introducing a lineup of bold, seasonal menu items across its family of brands this fall. From crispy birria tacos to sweet-and-spicy Mediterranean dishes and festive Oktoberfest-inspired combos, WOWorks continues to prove that nutritious and delicious can and should go hand-in-hand.

“We wanted our fall menu to deliver exciting, on-trend flavors that align with our commitment to fresh, feel-good food,” said Shay Baumhauer, Senior Director of Marketing at Barberitos, Garbanzo, and Zoup! Eatery. “It’s about giving guests something new to look forward to, without sacrificing the quality and nutrition they expect when they visit any of our restaurants.”

Each concept brings its own take on fall flavor, offering guests fresh ways to enjoy the season, whether they're craving something savory, sweet, or a bit of both.

Barberitos Birria Tacos

Barberitos introduces Birria Tacos. The new tacos feature slow-cooked, spiced beef in crispy tortillas, served with a flavorful consommé for dipping. Guests can also enjoy Birria Queso, crafted with Barberitos’ signature queso topped with tender birria and fresh cilantro, or opt for birria as a premium protein in any build-your-own creation.

Garbanzo Sweet Heat Lineup

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is bringing the sweet, the spicy, and the bold with its new Sweet Heat promotion. From the savory Sweet Heat Chicken Plate with hot honey pomegranate sauce and za’atar cauliflower, to the indulgent Cinnamon Sugar Pita Chips with Hot Honey Pomegranate Sauce, every bite balances comfort with craveable creativity.

Zoup! Eatery Slider Haus Combo

Zoup! Eatery celebrates fall with the Slider Haus Combo. Inspired by Oktoberfest, this combo features stacked mini ham and Swiss sliders on King’s Hawaiian soft pretzel buns, paired with rich Wisconsin beer cheese soup. This festive combo delivers savory, craveable flavor in a snackable format.

“Seasonal menu launches are a chance for our culinary team to push boundaries while staying rooted in fresh, high-quality ingredients,” said Chef Cole Thompson, Vice President of Culinary at WOWorks. “These fall items highlight global flavor trends and comforting classics, offering guests the kind of food that makes them feel good inside and out.”

Other WOWorks brands are also bringing seasonal energy to their menus. Saladworks, the nation’s leading create-your-own salad destination, recently unveiled a refreshed menu featuring crave-worthy salads, melts, and grilled wraps. Meanwhile, Frutta Bowls welcomed autumn with a lineup of limited-time Pumpkin Spice items that bring cozy, nostalgic flavors to its smoothie and açaí bowl offerings.

These new menu items are available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery for a limited time. Go to woworksusa.com to find a location near you.

# # #

About WOWorks

Founded in 2020, WOWorks was formed with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving flavorful and nutritious meals along with its Vow to “WOW!” guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks is the parent company of a growing portfolio of better-for-you restaurant brands: Saladworks, the nation’s leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of acai bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites, and more; Barberitos, a quick-serve concept serving Mexican-inspired dishes; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; Zoup! Eatery, a fast-casual concept serving better-for-you soups, salads, sandwiches, and more, and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. For more information, visit woworksusa.com.

