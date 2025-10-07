Veritext Receives Aetna Platinum Workplace Well-Being Award

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces the company has been honored with the Platinum-level Aetna Workplace Well-Being Award for 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights Veritext’s strong commitment to building and sustaining a comprehensive well-being program for its employees.

The Platinum designation, awarded to an elite group of organizations, celebrates Veritext’s achievements and leadership in the following areas:

Mental well-being: Delivering top-tier mental health programs, resources and training, empowering employees with the support they need to thrive both personally and professionally.

Social well-being: Advancing diversity, equity and inclusion; expanding environmental, social and governance initiatives; providing flexible hybrid work options; and strengthening connections through employee resource groups, mentorship and team-building activities.

Physical and financial well-being: Offering innovative wellness seminars, company-wide activity challenges, personalized health coaching and preventative care. Employees also benefit from expansive support programs, including reproductive benefits, full parental leave, tuition reimbursement, financial education workshops, robust retirement plans with generous employer matching and comprehensive ancillary benefits, all paired with competitive and equitable pay practices.





“Achieving the Platinum award, the highest distinction from Aetna, reflects our unwavering commitment to prioritizing our employees’ well-being in all dimensions of their work and lives,” says Janel O’Connor, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, chief people officer, Veritext. “We’re dedicated to fostering a supportive, inclusive and empowering environment where every team member can access and benefit from resources tailored to their unique needs.”

Veritext previously earned the Bronze award in 2023 and Gold in 2024. The progression to Platinum status in 2025 underscores the company’s continuous investment in advancing workplace wellness.

“A jump from Gold to Platinum is a rare achievement that signals a long-term dedication to employee well-being,” adds Mike Avotins, central region president, Aetna. “We’re inspired by Veritext’s innovative programs in both the U.S. and Canada and are proud to partner with an organization that truly values the health and happiness of its workforce.”

For more information on Veritext’s commitment to employee well-being, visit www.veritext.com.

About the Award

Employers complete the award application using data from their most recent 12-month program year. This includes information on their well-being strategy and design, communications and organizational engagement, workplace programs and policies, incentives and engagement and program evaluation.

The award is available to Aetna middle market, public and labor and national account employer segments in the United States with a minimum of 100 employees. This includes fully insured and self-funded employers with an Aetna medical plan.

A peer review committee made up of well-being professionals reviewed and scored all applications based on predefined criteria.

The award program was established in 2017.





About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details—so legal teams can focus on the case.

