Allied Universal Names Cameron Kilberg Vice President of Government Relations

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal®, the world's leading security and facility services provider, today announced that Cameron Kilberg has joined the company as vice president of government relations, reporting to the Chief Communications and Investor Relations Officer Kilberg will lead the company’s engagement with local, state and federal officials, agencies, and policymakers.

Kilberg brings extensive background in government affairs and policy leadership across multiple industries, including technology, on-demand commerce, and personal transportation solutions. Kilberg established the state legislative team at Bird Global, an electric scooter company, and helped shape regulatory frameworks for micro-mobility in more than 15 states, as well as led efforts to launch operations in major U.S. cities. She also served in government relations leadership roles at Swimply and Gopuff, where she developed a state affairs program and led policy development for e-commerce, labor and employment, alcohol, tobacco, zoning, and privacy.

“We are excited to welcome Cameron to the Allied Universal team where she will serve as our primary liaison with government officials and policymakers,” said Steve Jones, Allied Universal global chairman and CEO. “She will lead engagement with stakeholders at all levels of government to advance Allied Universal’s policy priorities, safeguard our business interests, and strengthen our reputation with policymakers.”

Kilberg earned a juris doctor from The George Washington University Law School and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Virginia.

About Allied Universal

The world’s leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.