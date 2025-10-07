Forterra, RTX’s Raytheon and Oshkosh Showcase DeepFires™ Autonomous Launcher Prototypes at AUSA 2025

Washington, D.C., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 7, 2025 — Forterra, the leader in autonomous mission systems, in collaboration with Raytheon, an RTX business, the world’s largest aerospace and defense company, and Oshkosh Defense, an Oshkosh Corporation company and leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, will display two DeepFires™ autonomous launcher prototypes at the 2025 Association of the United States Army's Annual Meeting and Exposition. Together, the three companies will deliver unmatched expertise across autonomy, systems integration, combat-proven effectors and tactical vehicle platforms, positioning the team to deliver a transformative launcher capability for the Army.

DeepFires is a mobile, autonomous launcher on a common platform that is configured for offensive strikes. Based on the Oshkosh Family of Medium Tactical Vehicle (FMTV) A2 chassis, DeepFires is C-130 transportable and engineered to provide all-terrain, all-weather performance. The launcher delivers unmatched flexibility to meet the U.S. Army’s future fires requirements, giving warfighters the edge to respond effectively in any operational scenario.

This effort unites three leaders at the forefront of innovation. As the prime contractor, Raytheon will lead the program and integrate advanced weapons systems, ensuring DeepFires delivers cutting-edge lethality. Forterra will provide its proven autonomy system, AutoDrive, giving the Army a launcher that can be operated autonomously or optionally crewed, reducing risk to Soldiers while improving survivability. Oshkosh Defense, with decades of experience fielding the Army’s most trusted tactical vehicles, will supply the base vehicle platform, built to deliver mobility and reliability in the toughest environments.

Combining Raytheon’s expertise in advanced effectors and systems integration with Forterra’s autonomy solutions and Oshkosh’s proven vehicle platforms will create a scalable and production-ready system capable of meeting the needs of a demanding mission. This unified approach will position the team to deliver a launcher that meets the Army’s urgent needs today while providing the foundation for future growth across domains.

“The Forterra, Raytheon and Oshkosh team is delivering mission relevant autonomous systems, that are built to scale quickly,” said Chris Seifert, Forterra’s Head of Autonomous Strike. “DeepFires is more than a launcher, it is generational step up in force projection with massed fires.”

“Building off our momentum from Project Convergence 2025, DeepFires shows what is possible when industry comes together to rapidly deliver a critical capability to the US Army,” said Tom Laliberty, president of Land & Air Defense Systems at Raytheon. “Raytheon, Forterra, and Oshkosh each bring unique capabilities to the table to support the Army’s long-range precision fires mission.”

“Oshkosh is proud to work with Raytheon and Forterra to accelerate integrated, forward-looking solutions to the Army’s most pressing challenges,” said Steve Nordlund, president of the Oshkosh Transport segment. “By combining best-in-class capabilities, we are equipping Soldiers with reliable, mission-ready launchers that deliver the decisive advantage in contested environments.”

To learn more about Forterra and the DeepFires autonomous launcher, go to www.forterra.com.

About Forterra

Forterra delivers autonomous mission systems for defense. From self-driving land systems, to coordinated swarms of robotic systems; we build scalable, robust, mission critical hardware and software platforms that empower our customers to deploy autonomy as a force multiplier, extending reach, survivability, and effectiveness across the battlespace and industrial applications. Forterra is headquartered in Clarksburg, Md., with offices in Washington, D.C., Winter Park, Fl., Ketchum, Id. and Palo Alto, Ca. To learn more, go to forterra.com.

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense is a global leader in the design, production and sustainment of best-in-class military vehicles, technology solutions and mobility systems. Oshkosh develops and applies emerging technologies that advance safety and mission success. Setting the industry standard for sustaining fleet readiness, Oshkosh ensures every solution is supported worldwide throughout its entire life cycle.

Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation business [NYSE: OSK]. Learn more Oshkosh at oshkoshdefense.com.

