Proteinase K Market Size to Attain USD 10.93 Billion at 8.54% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global proteinase K market size was valued at USD 4.82 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 10.93 billion by 2034, rising at a 8.54% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The development of the global biotechnology and life sciences area, with diverse research and development activities, is fueling the enhanced adoption of proteinase K. Moreover, growing utilization and demand for diagnostics, especially molecular diagnostics, including PCR and NGS, and a widespread crucial role in drug discovery, vaccine development, and the production of therapeutic proteins, are supporting the global proteinase K market growth. Also, major government initiatives and investments in healthcare and research are driving the broad application of proteinase K.

The Proteinase K Market: Highlight

The proteinase K industry is poised to reach USD 4.82 billion in 2024.

Forecasted to grow to USD 10.93 billion by 2034.

Expected to maintain a CAGR of 8.54% from 2025 to 2034.

North America was dominant in the market share by 46% in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during 2025-2034.

By form, the powder segment led the global market in 2024.

By form, the liquid segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the studied years.

By therapeutic area, the infectious diseases segment dominated the proteinase K market in 2024.

By therapeutic area, the neurology segment is expected to grow fastest in the upcoming years.

By application, the isolation & purification of genomic DNA & RNA segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By application, the in situ hybridization segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2025-2034.

By end-use, the biotech companies segment led the market in 2024.

By end-use, the academic institutions segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the projected period.



Market Overview

Proteinase K is a serine protease with a wide range of specificity, highly employed in molecular biology for digesting proteins and nucleic acid extraction. The global proteinase K market is driven by escalating usage in molecular biology, diagnostics, and biopharmaceutical research. In 2025, the market will encompass several developments, such as the growth of recombinant and thermostable Proteinase K applications, strategic collaborations, and enhanced adoption in various sectors like forensic, clinical, and environmental testing.

Market Scope

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.23 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 10.93 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 8.54 % Leading Region North America share by 46% Market Segmentation By Form, By Therapeutic Area, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Top Key Players ACROBiosystems, Canvax Biotech, CDH Fine Chemical, ELK Biotechnology, Glentham Life Sciences, Magen Biotech, MagGenome, Meridian Bioscience, Minerva Biolabs, Inc., Sigma Aldrich, Takara Bio, TransGen Biotech Co. Ltd., Worthington Biochemical

Crucial Adoption in DNA and RNA Purification: Major Potential

For extracting and purifying nucleic acids, i.e., DNA and RNA derived from different biological samples, consisting of cells and tissues, for use in downstream applications, such as PCR and sequencing, proteinase K plays an important role. On the other hand, the global proteinase K market has one more application is the application of proteinase K in in situ hybridization to discard unnecessary proteins that may interfere with the hybridization process, enabling more precise and sensitive detection of specific DNA or RNA sequences.

Maintenance of Quality and Supply Chain Concerns: Major Challenges

Due to variations in proteinase K quality from various providers, alongside limited availability, mainly in broader demand for DNA/RNA extraction, this can create a barrier in research and development. Besides this, economic and geopolitical uncertainties associated with potential tariff alterations can disturb supply chains and accelerate expenses for manufacturers and end-users.

The Proteinase K Market: Regional Analysis

Region 2024 Market Share (%) North America 46 % Europe 25 % Asia Pacific 23 % Latin America 4 % Middle East and Africa 2 %

In 2024, North America held a major revenue share of 46% in the market. The presence of robust biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, wider scientific research and innovation activities, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Certainly, the market is expanding from a rise in demand in molecular biology, genomics, and proteomics, as well as diagnostic testing. Besides this, numerous ongoing collaborations among these leading companies are fostering this region’s market growth.

The U.S.’s increasing awareness and versatility of this enzyme in degrading proteins and facilitating DNA/RNA extraction make it a vital tool in continuous research and diagnostic settings. Whereas, the progressing demand for tailored treatments and targeted therapies relies on genomic and proteomic information, boosting the demand for proteinase K in cancer research and biomarker identification.

For instance,

In January 2025, CD Bioparticles, an established drug delivery company, unveiled its comprehensive line of Silica Spin Columns developed for efficient and reliable isolation of DNA & RNA, such as genomic DNA, cfDNA, plasmid DNA, and pathogenetic DNA & RNA.



In Canada, proteinase K is widely incorporated in molecular diagnostics, particularly in PCR and qPCR workflows is propelling the proteinase K market. Raised emphasis on accelerating areas, like genomics and proteomics, which are heavily dependent on proteinase K for sample preparation and analysis, is fueling its market growth.

The Asia Pacific is Predicted to Expand at the Fastest CAGR During 2025-2034

In the upcoming years, the Asia Pacific will show rapid expansion in the market. Primarily, widespread investments in healthcare infrastructure and biotechnology research, especially in countries like China, Japan, and India, are boosting the demand for proteinase K. Apart from this, the contribution of local enzyme producers in countries like China is also influencing the proteinase K market in ASAP by giving rise to inexpensive recombinant Proteinase K, boosting its accessibility.

In China, the wider adoption of PCR and NGS technologies is expanding various biotechnology companies, and a vast demand for novel vaccine candidates is driving the overall market expansion. Hence, China is considered a major hub for vaccine development and other products derived from nucleic acids.

For instance,

In August 2024, Zymo Research Corp., a pioneer in biotechnology, launched the Quick-DNA/RNA™ Water Kit to offer reliable total DNA/RNA recovery from water samples, developing a high standard in water sample preparation for sensitive downstream applications.



The Indian market is propelled by the emergence of different Indian suppliers like HiMedia, IndiaMART, and MagGenome, among others. They are usually utilized for isolating nucleic acids, removing proteins from samples, and other applications where protein degradation is essential.

The Proteinase K Market: Segmentation Analysis

By form analysis

The powder segment registered dominance in the global market in 2024. Due to the major benefits of this form in the market, including its long-term stability, which assists in the maintenance of enzymatic activity during storage and transportation. As well as they also possess a longer shelf life as compared to other forms, and they can be shipped at affordable prices without the need for special temperature controls. Moreover, convenient to store and handle, the emergence of its versatility in powder form is impacting the ultimate market expansion.

On the other hand, the liquid segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the proteinase K market. Mainly, this liquid form diminishes the need for solubilization, conserves time in laboratory workflows. Along with this, the liquid form approaches are increasingly suitable for high-throughput processes and large-scale production, further driving their adoption. Also, ready-to-use liquid formulations reduce the risk of sample contamination, important for sensitive molecular applications.

By therapeutic area analysis

In 2024, the infectious diseases segment held a major revenue share of the proteinase K market. Primarily, proteinase K is highly applied in the RNA extraction step of COVID-19 diagnostic tests to discard proteins and RNases, ensuring accurate detection of the viral RNA. Furthermore, it is incorporated in the identification of pathogens like SARS-CoV-2, influenza viruses, noroviruses, and hepatitis viruses in diverse samples. It also supports the study of prion diseases by digesting proteins and enabling researchers to detect and analyze misfolded prion proteins.

However, the neurology segment will expand rapidly during 2025-2034. The development of new therapies for neurological disorders, comprising small-molecule drugs, enzyme replacements, gene editing, and gene therapy, is mainly fueling the market's expansion in the neurology segment. Apart from this, proteinase K is applied in DNA and RNA extraction from brain tissue, PCR purification, and removal of enzymes from DNA for cloning.

By application analysis

In the global proteinase K market, the isolation & purification of genomic DNA & RNA segment was dominant in 2024. Proteinase K has widespread proteases that cover a broader proteins, such as those are interfere with DNA and RNA. It also efficiently inactivates nucleases (DNases and RNases) present in the sample, with significant protection for them from degrading the DNA and RNA during the extraction and purification steps.

Moreover, the in situ hybridization segment is predicted to grow rapidly. Ongoing research in molecular pathology and diagnostics, as well as it is a major component in detecting patient-specific genetic alterations, which is vital for developing targeted therapies. A wide range of applications of ISH, like the combination use of both RNA (ISH) and protein (IHC), and whole-mount ISH, especially in developmental biology studies, are fueling the segment expansion.

Ongoing Developments in the In Situ Hybridization Segment

Company Latest Developments Leica Biosystems



(April 2025) Made a partnership with Bio-Techne to allow protease-free workflows for automated spatial multiomics on the BOND RX research staining instrument. Biocare Medical



(January 2025) Collaborated with Molecular Instruments to transform automated bioimaging through ONCORE Pro X and HCR™ RNA-ISH assays. Roche



(June 2024) Launched the foremost clinically approved, highly sensitive in-situ hybridisation (ISH) test, the VENTANA® Kappa and Lambda Dual ISH mRNA Probe Cocktail assay, in countries accepting the CE Mark.

By end-use analysis

The biotech companies segment held the dominating share of the global proteinase K market in 2024. The segment is driven by the vast usage of proteinase K to discard unnecessary proteins during the manufacturing of therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and other biologics. Also, further proteinase K is merged into mitochondria isolation, endotoxin removal, and protein footprinting. Mainly, nowadays, growing investments in drug discovery development and demand for customized demand in various severe health conditions are boosting the segment development.

And, the academic institutions segment will grow at a rapid CAGR in the market. Worldwide, progressing heavy R&D investments, particularly in genomics, microbiology, and molecular biology, are assisting in the demand for proteinase K in academic institutions. Alongside, broad collaborations among academic institutions and biotechnology companies are fostering novel developments in new applications for proteinase K. And, consistent breakthroughs in gene therapy and gene testing are propelling the adoption of these enzymes.

Proteinase K Market Companies:

ACROBiosystems

Canvax Biotech

CDH Fine Chemical

ELK Biotechnology

Glentham Life Sciences

Magen Biotech

MagGenome

Meridian Bioscience

Minerva Biolabs, Inc.

Sigma Aldrich

Takara Bio

TransGen Biotech Co., Ltd.

Worthington Biochemical



Latest Developments in the Proteinase K Market

In July 2025, Covaris, a PerkinElmer company and pioneer in sample preparation technologies, and Hamilton Company, a leading player in automation solutions, entered into a partnership to distribute and co-market the truXTRAC ® FFPE SMART Solution, powered by the Hamilton ® Sonication STAR liquid handler.

FFPE SMART Solution, powered by the Hamilton Sonication STAR liquid handler. In July 2025, CD Formulation, a global provider of advanced small nucleic acid synthesis solutions, unveiled a tailored circRNA synthesis service, delivering high-quality, stable circRNAs for therapeutics, vaccines, and gene research, coupled with advanced design and QC processes.

In January 2025, Applied BioCode, a leader in molecular diagnostics panel testing, announced a major expansion to its KingFisher™ Flex Nucleic Acid Purification System with BioCode® Gastrointestinal Pathogen Panel (GPP).



Proteinase K Market Segmentation

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By Therapeutic Area

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiology

Nephrology

Autoimmune Diseases

Neurology

Others

By Application

Isolation & Purification of Genomic DNA & RNA

In situ Hybridization

Mitochondria Isolation



By End-Use

Contract Research Organization

Academic Institutes

Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

