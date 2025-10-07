LegalMatch.com Offers Resources for Survivors of Domestic Violence

Reno, Nevada, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and LegalMatch.com , the nation's first attorney-client matching platform, is raising awareness and offering helpful resources for those who are negatively impacted by domestic violence.





Domestic violence affects millions of individuals and encompasses many abusive behaviors, such as physical assault, emotional manipulation, verbal abuse, sexual assault, and economic control. Many individuals think they don't have options or a way out, but a domestic violence attorney can assist in the following ways:





Custody & Divorce: Custody battles and divorce proceedings typically require legal representation to ensure that the victims and their children are protected.

Legal Protection: An attorney may need to help an individual obtain a restraining order in certain instances.

Guidance & Support: Navigating all of the legal aspects can be confusing and overwhelming, and an attorney can provide expert guidance throughout the process.

Financial Safety: Urgent financial relief may be necessary and attainable, and an attorney can assist with this.





"Domestic violence victims go through enough as-is, and rebuilding one's life can require legal direction and certainly protection. A domestic violence attorney can provide that peace of mind that everything is being handled accurately and appropriately," says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel.





Individuals who are experiencing domestic violence are urged to visit LegalMatch.com to be matched for free with an attorney experienced in domestic violence . LegalMatch supports domestic violence victims during Domestic Violence Awareness Month and all year round.





