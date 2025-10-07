INE Security Releases Industry Benchmark Report: "Wired Together: The Case for Cross-Training in Networking and Cybersecurity"





Report Shows Cross-Training as Strategic Solution to Operational Friction Between Networking and Cybersecurity Teams

INE Security , a leading provider of cybersecurity training and certifications, today announced the results of a global study examining the convergence of networking and cybersecurity disciplines. " Wired Together: The Case for Cross-Training in Networking and Cybersecurity " is based on insights from nearly 1,000 IT and cybersecurity professionals worldwide. The report documents operational challenges created by this convergence and presents cross-training as the strategic solution.

"Our research reveals that while three-quarters of professionals recognize networking and cybersecurity as integrated disciplines, the majority still struggle with daily operational friction between these teams," said Lindsey Rinehart, CEO of INE Security. "Organizations with high levels of security and IT complexity face breach costs averaging $1.2 million higher than those with streamlined, integrated environments. This isn't just about future preparedness—it's about solving problems that are costing organizations money today."

The report reveals that only 33% of professionals feel "very well" or "extremely well" prepared to handle the intersection of networking and cybersecurity, while 41% report being only "moderately well" prepared. This preparedness gap creates significant operational challenges but also presents strategic opportunities for organizations that invest in cross-domain expertise.

"Cross-trained professionals don't just respond to incidents faster—they prevent the implement-break-fix cycles that plague most organizations," Rinehart added. "When teams understand both networking and security domains, projects deploy successfully the first time, emergency rollbacks become rare, and operational costs decrease substantially."

Key findings from the report include:

Integration Reality : 75% of respondents view networking and cybersecurity as either "completely integrated" (29%) or "highly interconnected" (46%), with only 7% still viewing them as separate disciplines.

: 75% of respondents view networking and cybersecurity as either "completely integrated" (29%) or "highly interconnected" (46%), with only 7% still viewing them as separate disciplines. Preparedness Gap : Only 33% feel well-prepared to handle networking-cybersecurity intersection, creating operational vulnerabilities and increased costs.

: Only 33% feel well-prepared to handle networking-cybersecurity intersection, creating operational vulnerabilities and increased costs. Collaboration Challenges : While 37% collaborate with counterparts "most of the time" or "always," 34% collaborate only "sometimes," and 23% work together "about half the time."

: While 37% collaborate with counterparts "most of the time" or "always," 34% collaborate only "sometimes," and 23% work together "about half the time." Critical Friction Points : Nearly one in five professionals (18%) identified knowledge gaps as their primary challenge, while organizational misalignment affects nearly a quarter of respondents.

: Nearly one in five professionals (18%) identified knowledge gaps as their primary challenge, while organizational misalignment affects nearly a quarter of respondents. Convergence Drivers : 77% cite growing cyber threat complexity as the primary convergence driver, with widespread cloud adoption, remote work, and IoT device proliferation accelerating integration.

: 77% cite growing cyber threat complexity as the primary convergence driver, with widespread cloud adoption, remote work, and IoT device proliferation accelerating integration. Six Critical Overlap Areas: Network monitoring, security monitoring, firewalls, configuration management, detection, and access control represent the most significant convergence points where cross-training delivers immediate benefits.

INE Security's recommendations for organizations include:

Four-Step Cross-Training Implementation : Conduct skill assessments, deploy varied training methodologies, measure impact and ROI, and scale successful programs

: Conduct skill assessments, deploy varied training methodologies, measure impact and ROI, and scale successful programs Enhanced Threat Detection : Develop comprehensive visibility across network architecture and security implications to reduce incident response times

: Develop comprehensive visibility across network architecture and security implications to reduce incident response times Operational Excellence : Streamline workflows to reduce handoffs between specialized teams and eliminate failed implementations

: Streamline workflows to reduce handoffs between specialized teams and eliminate failed implementations Cost Optimization: Reduce downtime costs (averaging $5,600 per minute) through improved incident response and integrated operations

The report emphasizes that successful cross-training transforms organizational culture by creating common language between teams, enabling balanced decision-making, streamlining operations, and improving talent retention through reduced workplace friction.

"Breaking down security silos and fostering cross-team cooperation is essential for responding to the accelerating pace of cyber threats," Rinehart concluded. "Organizations that invest in developing professionals who can speak both languages will gain measurable advantages in threat detection, operational efficiency, and business resilience."

The full report is available for download at learn.ine.com/report/wired-together .

About INE Security:

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security’s cybersecurity certifications are requested by HR departments worldwide, and its suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

