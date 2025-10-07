Sonrai Security Introduces WALLy: The First AI Agent That Safely Fixes Cloud Privilege Risk

New York, United States, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonrai Security, the leader in Cloud Privilege Access Management (PAM), today announced the launch of WALLy, an AI security agent designed to solve one of the most persistent problems in the cloud: excessive privileged access.

WALLy is the first AI agent designed to fix privilege risk, not just identify it. It automatically removes unnecessary privileges, enforces just-in-time (JIT) access, and blocks risky privileges across humans, machines, AI agents, and third parties. Every action is staged for human approval, protected by guardrails and fully audited.

“The hardest part of cloud security isn’t spotting risk—it’s fixing it without breaking things," said Brendan Hannigan, CEO and co-founder of Sonrai Security. “With natural language queries and real-time privilege intelligence, teams ask a simple question, get a clear answer, and safely approve the fix. It’s a new way to enforce privilege security in the cloud.”

For example, WALLy will:

Remove ransomware privilege risk in production environments

Quarantine all unused identities in staging

Eliminate unused privileges for every AI agent across all accounts

Summarize everything Susan did in production yesterday

Unlike other AI chatbots, WALLy is purpose-built for Cloud IAM and Cloud PAM. It distinguishes critical privilege risk from expected use, stages every remediation for human review, and provides plain-English summaries of proposed changes.

“Least privilege has always been a balancing act,” said Brendan Putek, Director of DevOps at Relay Network. “Tighten policies too much and you break workloads, leave them loose and you add risk. WALLy finally takes that burden off my team, giving us strong security policies without slowing down development.”

WALLy works directly with Sonrai’s Cloud Permissions Firewall, using native IAM controls (AWS SCPs, GCP/Azure org policies, and more) to enforce decisions safely and transparently. It also integrates with approved enterprise AI ecosystems and security workflows, ensuring that every action aligns with established compliance and governance frameworks.

WALLy is now in beta and will be generally available in Q4 for all Sonrai Cloud Permissions Firewall customers. Learn more at www.sonraisecurity.com/wally.

About Sonrai Security

Sonrai Security is a leading public cloud identity and access management solutions provider. With a mission to empower enterprises of all sizes to innovate securely and confidently, Sonrai Security delivers identity, access, and permissions security for companies running on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms. The company is renowned for pioneering the Cloud Permissions Firewall, enabling one-click least privilege while supporting developer access needs without disruption.

Trusted by leading companies across various industries, Sonrai Security is committed to driving innovation and excellence in cloud security. Sonrai Security has offices in New York and New Brunswick, Canada and is backed by ISTARI, Menlo Ventures, Polaris Partners, and TenEleven Ventures.

For more information, visit https://sonraisecurity.com/



