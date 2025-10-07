Villa Charities Welcomes Leonardo Da Vinci Academy as New Affiliate

Independent school joins esteemed group of Villa Charities organizations

Marco DeVuono, President and CEO, Villa Charities Inc. (L) and Dom Tassielli, Co-Founder, Leonardo Da Vinci Academy of Arts & Sciences (R) co-sign the new affiliate agreement.

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Villa Charities Inc. (VCI) is pleased to announce that Leonardo Da Vinci Academy of Arts & Sciences (LDVA) has joined its organization as an affiliate. This highly acclaimed independent school, featuring a unique Italian immersion Scuola Materna (ages 3-6), Montessori Canada accredited programs (ages 3-6 and 6-9), and enriched traditional education for Grades 4-8, has been a tenant of Villa Charities since 2020. With this transition, LDVA will now be fully integrated as a legal entity within the VCI group of organizations. Villa Charities also encompasses the Columbus Centre community centre and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery; Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. (Toronto) and Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc. long term care homes; Italian Canadian Benevolent Seniors Apartment Corporation (Caboto Terrace and Casa Del Zotto) and Casa Abruzzo Benevolent Corporation (Casa Abruzzo), which provides apartments for independent seniors.

Since 1971, Villa Charities has been instrumental in connecting lives through intergenerational experiences and services that honour and celebrate all things Italian. After more than fifty years, the non-profit organization and registered charity continues to provide cultural and educational programs for all ages as a destination for the Italian Canadian community in the GTA. Integrating LDVA as a new affiliate reinforces the Villa Charities brand and strategically expands the organization’s portfolio to now include a premier academic institution.

“I am thrilled to welcome Leonardo Da Vinci Academy to the Villa Charities family,” said Marco DeVuono, President and CEO of Villa Charities Inc. “LDVA’s alignment with our mission and its role as a distinguished educational resource with an Italian immersion preschool program will enrich our ability to serve our multigenerational community. I am confident that both our organizations will continue to achieve remarkable success as we move forward together.”

Leonardo Da Vinci Academy was established in 1983 by co-founders Sal Ritacca and Dom Tassielli as an exceptional private school for children during their formative years. Inspired by Leonardo da Vinci and Maria Montessori, LDVA’s approach to education is to enable students to achieve their full potential and foster a love for lifelong learning. The facility provides exceptional schooling from Preschool to Grade 8 including an authentic Italian immersion toddler program, and promotes whole brain thinking, independence, academic excellence, and self-esteem.

“Villa Charities has been a friend and valued supporter of our school since our relationship began,” said Dom Tassielli, Co-Founder, Leonardo Da Vinci Academy. “Transitioning to an affiliate empowers us to build on our legacy of educational excellence while creating a strong foundation for long-term sustainability. We look forward to the exciting collaborative opportunities this new chapter brings.”

Leonardo Da Vinci Academy will continue to direct and manage its own operations, maintaining its current administrative staff and teaching faculty. The school will also maintain an independent Board of Directors, with representation from Villa Charities.

About Villa Charities Inc.

Villa Charities Inc. (VCI) is a registered charity and non-profit organization that enriches lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. For more than 50 years across the GTA, Villa Charities has provided cultural and educational programs and supported culturally sensitive long-term care and independent living apartments for seniors. VCI fulfills their mandate through a broad range of activities, services and facilities, both directly and in conjunction with its affiliates and independent organizations. Affiliates include Columbus Centre and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery; Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. in Toronto; Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc. Di Poce Centre; Italian Canadian Benevolent Seniors Apartments Corporation/Casa Abruzzo Benevolent Corporation with apartments for independent seniors (Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo); and Leonardo Da Vinci Academy. Each of these organizations is an integral part of the Villa Charities family with separate legal status and its own governance Board. Villa Charities has been certified as a Great Place to Work® and named on the 2024 Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back list, which recognize the organization’s commitment to creating an inclusive and positive workplace with a strong community focus. For more information visit villacharities.com.

About Leonardo Da Vinci Academy of Arts & Sciences

Leonardo Da Vinci Academy of Arts & Sciences was founded in 1983 on principles inspired by Leonardo da Vinci and Maria Montessori. The school embraces both the Montessori methodology and a unique “Thinking Like Leonardo” approach to education, enabling students to reach their full potential while fostering a love of lifelong learning. LDVA provides exceptional education from Preschool through Grade 8, promoting whole-brain thinking, independence, academic excellence, and self-esteem. Its curriculum includes an authentic Italian immersion Scuola Materna Preschool, officially recognized by the Government of Italy, as well as a Montessori Canada accredited Casa Montessori Preschool. The Lower Elementary Montessori program (Grades 1-3) is also Montessori Canada accredited, while the Upper Elementary Programs (Grades 4–8) transition students into enriched traditional classroom settings. For more information, visit ldva.on.ca.

