ConCntric Raises Series A to Transform Preconstruction with AI-Powered Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConCntric , the first AI-powered preconstruction platform, today announced it has raised a $10 million Series A funding round led by 53 Stations with participation from Argonautic Ventures and other strategic investors. This investment will accelerate ConCntric’s mission to create a preconstruction ecosystem that unites data, workflows, and people to provide a single-source of truth and drive more efficient and confident decision-making during project planning.

Founded by industry veteran Steve Dell’Orto , who spent over 26 years at Clark Construction leading preconstruction and operations, ConCntric has quickly gained adoption across tech-forward general contractors. The platform brings transparency and structure to the historically fragmented preconstruction process, enabling teams to make faster, smarter, and lower-risk decisions on their path to GMP.

“Preconstruction is the most important and least digitized phase of the project lifecycle. It sets the tone for cost, risk, and collaboration throughout the duration of a project—and yet most teams are still relying on disconnected documents and spreadsheets,” said Dell’Orto, Founder and CEO of ConCntric. “We built ConCntric to give preconstruction teams the same level of clarity, control, and innovation that other parts of the industry now take for granted. This funding enables us to scale faster and deliver even more value to our customers.”

ConCntric’s biggest differentiator is that it’s leading the preconstruction industry’s introduction to agentic AI. The construction industry has a growing talent deficit which ConCntric addresses with Amplify, a platform-wide agentic AI solution. Amplify is a force multiplier for ConCntric’s customers, enabling them to plan more thoroughly, leverage data at speeds never before possible, and respond to their client’s needs with a fraction of the time and effort.

ConCntric is currently being used by top general contractors across North America, including Consigli , Big-D Construction , Berglund Construction , and Satterfield & Pontikes Construction . Customers report significant improvements in collaboration across stakeholders, speed of decision-making, increased project win rate, and visibility into cost and risk when using the ConCntric platform.

“ConCntric is solving a critical, long-overlooked problem in the construction industry.” said Jason Pritzker, Managing Partner at 53 Stations. “Preconstruction decisions drive the financial outcomes of projects, and ConCntric’s unique platform empowers teams to capture more value, reduce risk, and win more work. We’re delighted to partner with Steve’s team at ConCntric as they build the category leader in preconstruction technology.”

The funding will be used to expand ConCntric’s product capabilities—with a specific focus on expanding Amplify, the agentic AI that not only provides unparalleled insights and access to a customer’s structured and unstructured data, but also completes tasks on behalf of users to increase the value provided by the platform. ConCntric will also leverage funding to thoughtfully grow customer success, sales, marketing, product and engineering teams to meet the rapidly rising demand.

About ConCntric

ConCntric is a purpose-built platform for preconstruction management. From concept to GMP, it unifies data, workflows, and people into a single source of truth, eliminating rework and strengthening collaboration. By structuring historical data, integrating current market insights, and providing clear visibility into costs, risks, and opportunities, ConCntric empowers teams to make faster, smarter decisions with confidence. Learn more at ConCntric.com .

About 53 Stations

Founded in 2023, 53 Stations invests in early-stage technology companies in sectors aligned with The Pritzker Organization (TPO) portfolio, including built world, healthcare, and wealth management. We support founders with a service provider mindset, an expansive network of advisors and customers, and access to TPO to invest across opportunities and timeframes. Learn more at 53stations.com .

Media Contact:

Girish Jaggi

Sr. Account Manager

The MicDrop Agency

girish@themicdropagency.com

+1 (289) 623 3627