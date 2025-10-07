HII Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Massachusetts (SSN 798)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has successfully completed initial sea trials for Virginia-class attack submarine Massachusetts (SSN 798).

Over the course of several days at sea, the NNS and Navy team conducted testing of systems and components, including submerging the submarine for the first time and high-speed maneuvers while on the surface and submerged. The testing program will continue at NNS ahead of delivering the boat to the U.S. Navy.

“Our entire team at Newport News Shipbuilding understands the importance of delivering capability to our fleet,” NNS President Kari Wilkinson said. “Proving capabilities through this first sea trial for Massachusetts is an important step in demonstrating this and we are honored to support the mission.”

The boat, the 25th Virginia-class submarine, was christened in May 2023; Massachusetts will be the 12th delivered by NNS.





