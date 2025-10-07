Ethernet Alliance Marks Milestone with 200Gbps Plugfest

BEAVERTON, OR, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today announced its next High-Speed Networking (HSN) Plugfest will be held December 8-12, 2025 at Keysight Technologies in Santa Clara, CA. Representing a critical industry milestone, it is the first interoperability event dedicated to 200 gigabits per second (200Gbps) per lane SerDes technologies being specified in IEEE P802.3dj.

“The move to 200Gbps per lane isn’t just a technical achievement, it’s a gateway to innovations in AI, cloud computing, and data-intensive applications,” said Peter Jones, chair, Ethernet Alliance. “By bringing the ecosystem together under one roof to ensure next-generation solutions will work seamlessly, we’re accelerating not just technology readiness but building the trust needed for deployment at scale.”

This watershed event will bring together innovators from across the Ethernet ecosystem for multi-speed interoperability device testing at rates ranging from 200 Gigabit Ethernet (200GbE) to 1.6 Terabit Ethernet (1.6TbE). Interoperability and compliance testing coverage is designed to support any Ethernet end point, such as PHYs, NICs, switches, servers, storage arrays, and test equipment. Testing will also encompass a wide range of interconnects, including copper cables (DACs, AECs, and ACCs), as well as optical based transceivers (AOCs, retimed optics, and linear optics).

“The world is transitioning to 200Gbps at an unprecedented pace, so interoperability is more important than ever,” said David J. Rodgers, president, Ethernet Alliance. “Plugfests give competitors a neutral and confidential space where they can collaborate, test equipment, and deliver on Ethernet’s ‘it just works’ promise.”

The HSN Plugfest is open to both Ethernet Alliance members and the Ethernet industry at large. The NDA submission deadline is October 15, 2025. Please visit https://bit.ly/EA-HSN2025 for more information.

