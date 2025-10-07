AscellaHealth Leaders Take the Stage at SIIA National Conference: Present Strategies for Managing High-Cost Claims and Building Pharma Partnerships





BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscellaHealth, a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, announces today that two of its senior leaders will serve as featured panellists at the upcoming Self-Insurance Institute of America (SIIA) National Conference, taking place October 12-14 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Conference attendees are invited to gain valuable perspectives from AscellaHealth’s thought leaders during the following sessions:

Bob Gilkin, RPh, MBA, Chief Commercial and Growth Officer, will speak on the panel “New and Innovative Solutions to High-Cost Medical Claims,” on October 13, 3:15-4:30 p.m. MDT in Grand Sonoran Ballroom E.

Clayton Edwards, RPh, MBA, Senior Vice President, Payer Services, will participate in the session “Pharma and Self-Insured Payers Working Together,” on October 14, 10-15-11:30 a.m. MDT, also in Grand Sonoran Ballroom E.

“Managing high-cost medical claims, often exceeding $1 million, remains one of the most pressing challenges for plan sponsors,” says Gilkin. “By rethinking traditional models and embracing innovative strategies, employers can better manage financial risk while continuing to prioritize patient-centric care. I look forward to engaging with industry peers to explore the complexities of specialty therapies for chronic and rare conditions, and to advance the conversation around sustainable, forward-thinking plan design.”

Gilkin will contribute to the discussion by examining key drivers behind escalating drug costs, with a focus on high-cost infusion therapies. He will share actionable strategies for health plans to reduce these expenditures, forecast potential savings and gain alignment from both members and providers to support successful implementation.

Edwards will explore strategies for strengthening collaboration between employers, plan sponsors and pharmaceutical manufacturers to improve access and affordability for complex treatments such as GLP-1s and cell and gene therapies. His discussion will highlight opportunities for value-based contracting that align cost management with clinical excellence, while also focusing on financial models for high-cost therapies. Additionally, Edwards will provide insights into enhancing patient engagement and adherence—critical components for achieving optimal health outcomes.

“No single stakeholder can address these challenges alone, but by working together, employers and manufacturers can positively impact members throughout their treatment journey,” says Edwards. “Innovative patient engagement programs now exist that drive adherence, improve outcomes, and elevate quality of life for individuals receiving specialty therapies. This panel presents a valuable opportunity to exchange ideas and foster impactful partnerships.”

To arrange a 1:1 meeting with AscellaHealth during the conference, contact businessdevelopment@ascellahealth.com.

About AscellaHealth

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

Media:

Esther Jin

CPR Communications

ejin@cpronline.com

201.645.4896 x 10

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/021c2bf2-0795-46a0-bc8e-26acd9f1e2be

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.