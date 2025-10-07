Saudi Arabia $5.94 Bn Sleep Apnea Devices Market Trends, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030F Featuring ResMed, Philips, Invacare, Itamar Medical, and Nihon Kohden

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Sleep Apnea Devices Market was valued at USD 4.35 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 5.94 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.28%.

This growth is fueled by increasing awareness of sleep disorders - particularly Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) - and a corresponding rise in demand for diagnostic and therapeutic technologies. The market comprises a wide array of solutions, including diagnostic tools like polysomnography (PSG) systems and home sleep apnea testing (HSAT) kits, as well as therapeutic devices such as CPAP and BiPAP machines and oral appliances. The growing focus on improving sleep health across both hospital and homecare settings is significantly contributing to the expanding adoption of these devices.







Key Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Sleep Disorders and Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)



The growing incidence of sleep disorders, especially Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), is a major driver of the sleep apnea devices market in Saudi Arabia. Estimates suggest that nearly 8.8% of the adult population may suffer from OSA, underscoring the condition's growing public health relevance.

Although OSA is generally regarded as the most prevalent form of sleep apnea, specific local data delineating its share among diagnosed sleep disorders in the Kingdom remains limited. Nevertheless, the high occurrence rate of OSA is leading to greater clinical awareness and fueling the demand for both diagnostic assessments and therapeutic interventions aimed at improving sleep quality and reducing related health complications.



Key Market Challenges

Low Awareness and Underdiagnosis of Sleep Apnea



One of the primary challenges impeding market growth is the limited awareness of sleep apnea among the general population. Many individuals fail to recognize symptoms such as persistent fatigue, loud snoring, or disrupted sleep as indicators of a medical condition. This issue is compounded by low diagnostic rates, particularly in rural and under-resourced areas, where primary care physicians may lack specialized training in sleep medicine. The resulting underdiagnosis keeps many potential patients from accessing necessary testing and treatment options, thereby constraining demand for devices such as CPAP machines and home-based sleep monitors.



Key Market Trends

Integration of Digital Health and Remote Patient Monitoring



A prominent trend shaping the Saudi sleep apnea devices market is the increasing incorporation of digital health tools, including remote monitoring and cloud-based data systems. Modern CPAP devices now feature real-time data sharing, mobile connectivity, and automated compliance tracking, enabling healthcare professionals to monitor treatment effectiveness without requiring frequent clinic visits. This digital shift aligns closely with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals for healthcare digitalization and caters to a growing, tech-savvy population. As remote monitoring continues to improve clinical outcomes and broaden access to care, it is expected to drive greater adoption of sleep apnea devices, especially in homecare settings.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

ResMed

Philips

Invacare Corporation

Itamar Medical Inc.

Nihon Kohden Middle East FZE

Saudi Arabia Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Type:

Therapeutic Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Saudi Arabia Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Indication:

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Central Sleep Apnea

Saudi Arabia Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Saudi Arabia Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Region:

Western

Central

Southern

Eastern

Northern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1lygl3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment