Saudi Arabia Doors and Windows Market Report 2025 Featuring Key Players - Andersen Windows, Pella, Atrium Windows & Doors, JELD-WEN, Weru, Neuffer Fenster + Turen, Marvin Lumber and Cedar, YKK

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Doors and Windows Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Doors and Windows Market was valued at USD 4.67 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 6.29 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.92%.

Market growth is largely propelled by rapid urbanization and large-scale infrastructure projects aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the economy and reduce reliance on oil revenues. As urban populations expand and construction activity surges in residential, commercial, and industrial segments, the demand for high-quality doors and windows continues to rise.

Developers are increasingly seeking durable, energy-efficient, and visually appealing solutions to meet the evolving standards of modern buildings. Additionally, the government's focus on sustainable construction practices and stringent energy efficiency regulations is fostering the adoption of advanced door and window systems, further accelerating market development.



Key Market Drivers

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development



Rapid urban expansion and infrastructural transformation are central to the growth of the Saudi Arabia Doors and Windows Market. With the implementation of Vision 2030, the nation is witnessing a construction boom across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. As of 2024, over 84% of Saudi Arabia's population resides in urban areas - up from 77% in 2010 - fueling continuous demand for new buildings and modern housing solutions.

Consequently, the need for durable, energy-efficient, and aesthetically advanced doors and windows is surging. Builders are prioritizing products that meet higher sustainability and performance standards. Government mandates on energy efficiency and the push for green building construction have further driven the demand for innovative fenestration solutions, positioning doors and windows as critical components in sustainable urban development.



Key Market Challenges

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices and Supply



The Saudi Arabia Doors and Windows Market faces significant challenges due to the volatility of raw material prices and supply chain uncertainties. Key materials such as aluminum, steel, and glass are susceptible to global market fluctuations driven by geopolitical events, climate-related disruptions, and trade restrictions.

These fluctuations complicate cost forecasting and can lead to increased production costs, thereby impacting pricing and project timelines. Moreover, supply chain delays caused by logistical bottlenecks or global crises can disrupt manufacturing and hinder the timely delivery of components. These challenges demand robust supply chain strategies and cost management practices to ensure reliability and profitability across the industry.



Key Market Trends

Increased Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions



A major trend shaping the Saudi Arabia Doors and Windows Market is the rising preference for energy-efficient products. Aligned with the nation's sustainability goals under Vision 2030, there is growing emphasis on construction materials that support energy conservation and reduce environmental impact. Energy-efficient doors and windows are crucial for maintaining indoor climate control and minimizing reliance on HVAC systems.

Regulatory initiatives such as the Saudi Building Energy Code (SABECS) have introduced strict energy performance standards, incentivizing the use of thermally efficient fenestration. As demand for green buildings increases, the adoption of advanced glazing, insulated frames, and smart shading systems is expected to become a defining factor in remodeling and new construction projects across the country.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 86 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Andersen Windows, Inc.

Pella Corporation

Atrium Windows & Doors, Inc.

JELD-WEN Inc.

Weru GmbH

Neuffer Fenster + Turen GmbH

Marvin Lumber and Cedar Co

YKK Group companies

Saudi Arabia Doors & Windows Market, By Product Type:

Doors

Windows

Saudi Arabia Doors & Windows Market, By Material Type:

Wood

Aluminum

Glass

Others

Saudi Arabia Doors & Windows Market, By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Hospitality

Office

Education

Kitchen

Others

Saudi Arabia Doors & Windows Market, By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect

Saudi Arabia Doors & Windows Market, By Region:

Riyadh

Makkah

Madinah

Jeddah

Tabuk

Eastern Province

Rest of Saudi Arabia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37auha

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment