Romantic World Heritage, Musical Island Delight: The 14th Gulangyu Piano Art Week Concludes Successfully

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From September 30 to October 6, 2025, the 14th Gulangyu Piano Art Week was successfully held on Gulangyu Island in Xiamen. The event was co-hosted by the Xiamen Municipal People’s Government, the Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Fujian Federation of Literary and Art Circles. It was jointly organized by the Gulangyu–Wanshi Mountain Scenic Area Administration, the Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, the Xiamen Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the Siming District People’s Government, and Xiamen Media Group.

With the theme “Romantic World Heritage, Musical Island Delight,” this year’s Art Week officially opened on September 30 and featured more than 80 artistic events across seven major segments. The activities spanned multiple cities including Xiamen, Fuzhou, and Quanzhou, creating a dynamic piano art celebration that transcended borders and blended Eastern and Western influences.

Throughout the event, renowned international artists gathered, public music education was widely promoted, and diverse cultural tourism experiences were offered, allowing music to be shared across communities. The Art Week fully showcased Gulangyu’s cultural charm and growing international influence as a celebrated “Island of Music.”





Masters Converge on Piano Island as Gulangyu Expands Its Global Cultural Network

The 14th Gulangyu Piano Art Week continued its mission of “world-class mastery, artistic excellence, and public enjoyment,” gathering top-tier musicians from countries including Canada, Russia, Brazil, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, and South Korea. With 11 curated concerts and numerous master-level performances, the event established a high-level, diverse platform for international artistic exchange.

On September 30, world-renowned Canadian pianist and resident artist of Gulangyu, Marc-André Hamelin, opened the Art Week with a breathtaking performance. Celebrated as a “technical pinnacle” in the piano world, his virtuosity left the audience in awe. Russian Honored Artist and Gulangyu resident Andrei Pisarev delivered a moving rendition of Tchaikovsky’s classics, while Brazilian pianist Arnaldo Cohen captured the subtlety and poetic romance of Chopin’s masterpieces. Internationally acclaimed artists such as Alberto Baldregi and Joanna Clare MacGregor also took the stage in turn, creating an auditory feast that bridged time, space, and culture—an extraordinary musical dialogue that resonated far beyond the island.

The art of organ music also took center stage. David Titterington, Head of Organ at the Royal Academy of Music (UK), renowned German organist Jürgen Kursawa, and Professor Shin Dong-il, Head of Organ at Yonsei University in South Korea, delivered majestic performances at the Gulangyu Organ Art Center. Chinese tenor Shi Yijie—acclaimed as the first Chinese vocalist to perform at the Rossini Opera Festival in Italy—joined forces with harpsichord and organ artist Shen Fanxiu, offering a refined interpretation of art songs that eloquently embodied the beauty of East–West fusion.

During the Art Week, three international signing ceremonies were successfully held. Marc-André Hamelin officially joined the Gulangyu Resident Artist Program, stating:

“The cultural life here is incredibly vibrant. Building a deeper connection with this land is a wonderful experience in my artistic journey—it's a great honor for me.”

At the same time, the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory (Russia) and the Conservatorio di Musica “Luca Marenzio” di Brescia (Italy) signed on to the Gulangyu International Conservatory Partnership Program, marking a new chapter in Gulangyu’s growing global presence in music education.

As a long-standing tradition of the Piano Art Week, public engagement remained a core focus throughout the event. Five free masterclasses were held by distinguished artists from Russia, the UK, Germany, and South Korea, significantly enhancing participants’ artistic understanding while reinforcing Gulangyu’s reputation as a fertile ground for music education.





Blending Art and Travel: A Cultural Feast for All

With the concept of “Piano+” at its core, this year’s Piano Art Week introduced innovative ways to integrate art and tourism. Expanding beyond Gulangyu to cities like Fuzhou and Quanzhou, the event connected historical landmarks and cultural tourism destinations with flowing musical experiences. This mobile celebration of the arts not only elevated the cultural profile of these cities but also boosted tourism and public engagement.

Open-air concerts, art film screenings, and the starlit cultural market created immersive and accessible cultural experiences for both residents and visitors—allowing everyone to enjoy the unique musical charm of Gulangyu in a lively, participatory atmosphere.





From October 1 to October 6, over 20 open-air concerts brought music from grand halls to the streets, offering daily musical feasts across the island. Melodious piano notes echoed through landmarks such as Mayuan Square, the former HSBC Building, and Monet Garden, drawing crowds of domestic and international visitors alike.

Artists, music lovers, and international students from 14 countries—including Germany, Austria, the UK, Spain, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines—spontaneously joined in with impromptu performances. Whether it was the romance of classical music, the freedom of jazz, or the warmth of pop, diverse sounds from different cultures and languages intertwined to form a “melody of the world.”

A major highlight of this year’s Art Week was the “Shared Piano Project”, which brought a vibrant, grassroots energy to the event. Performance stations were set up at 28 historical landmarks and public spaces across Gulangyu and extended into surrounding areas, including Zhongshan Road, Guanyin Community in Yundang Subdistrict, Xiamen Maritime World Shopping Center, Jimei Dragon Boat Pool, and Jinsha Academy. Even sites beyond Xiamen—such as the Fujian Provincial Museum and the Fujian Museum of Folk Customs in Fuzhou, as well as the Fu Residence and the Quanzhou Arts and Crafts Cooperative in Quanzhou—participated. The initiative created a fully interactive platform, encouraging broad public participation and allowing music to truly flow through the lifeblood of the city.

Meanwhile, the “First Piano Lesson in Aesthetic Education” series offered a comprehensive curriculum—from musical appreciation to performance techniques, from classical foundations to modern innovations. Designed for both accessibility and professional development, the classes guided participants through the charm of music in an engaging and inclusive manner. Many students remarked that having the opportunity to learn from masters in a World Heritage setting was “a profound nourishment for both the soul and the arts.”

Lasting Impact and Expanding Brand Influence

During the week-long celebration, nearly a hundred international guests from 14 countries gathered on Gulangyu for a musical journey that blended sightseeing, hands-on experience, and listening enjoyment. They visited iconic sites such as the Bagua Building, the Gulangyu Organ Art Center, and Shuzhuang Garden, immersing themselves in the island’s living cultural heritage through music. The encounters fostered mutual understanding and resonance between Chinese and international cultures.

This year’s Piano Art Week was not only a cultural extravaganza but also a compelling showcase of urban civility and international-level service. Multilingual volunteer teams offered bilingual guided tours, emergency assistance, and full-service support, reflecting Gulangyu’s signature hospitality. One artist from Germany noted:

“On Gulangyu, music is everywhere—and everyone you meet greets you with a smile.”

Through world-class performances, deeply rooted public music education, and widespread community participation, the 14th Gulangyu Piano Art Week further enhanced the island’s global reputation as the “Island of Music.” More importantly, it served as a vibrant platform for cultural exchange between China and the world.

Using the piano as a cultural bridge, Gulangyu continues to strengthen its soft power and innovative vitality as a UNESCO World Heritage Site—offering a vivid example of China’s ongoing integration of culture and tourism. Here, music never fades, and the spirit of art continues to thrive.

