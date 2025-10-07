Soul of Yoga Announces First-Ever Quantitative Insights and Rankings of Best Yoga Teacher Training Schools in the World

The new report identifies which Yoga Alliance schools attract the most students—and which among the top 100 are rated highest by graduates. With more than 7,500 schools listed, and no previous way to sort by number of reviews, the new rankings offer clarity on which programs stand out.

ENCINITAS, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soul of Yoga , a leading global yoga institute for more than 23 years, today unveiled a landmark list . For the first time, it offers quantitative data on student attendance at yoga schools around the world and a performance ranking of the top 100 most-reviewed Yoga Alliance-registered schools based on graduate ratings. It also leverages proprietary data the Soul of Yoga Institute collected after analyzing and cross-referencing all data from the Yoga Alliance directory reviews, as well as the individual websites for each school. This included the number of student reviews, program ratings, and school format information—the most reviewed schools are now ranked for the first time.

“The Yoga Alliance directory, and the requirement of each new certified student to leave a review, creates an incredibly valuable repository—but with overwhelmingly positive sentiment sorting by rating alone made it impossible to cross reference the most popular schools with the highest ratings,” said Ryan Stanley, Owner and Executive Director of Soul of Yoga Institute. “This new dataset of most reviewed Yoga Alliance schools, including the ratings, allows students to make more informed choices. It also supports schools in understanding where they rank based on their number of Yoga Alliance certified graduates.”



To make this new research easily actionable, Soul of Yoga has published sorted lists and charts, including:

The Top 100 Most Reviewed Yoga Alliance Schools Worldwide





And within the TOP 100 MOST REVIEWED

25 Highest Rated In-Person Programs

25 Highest Rated Online Programs

25 Highest Rated Hybrid Programs

25 Highest Rated U.S. Schools

25 Highest Rated Non-U.S. Schools





Key Findings from the Report

2500+ schools in the Yoga Alliance Directory have a 4.9 rating or above indicating that there is overwhelmingly positive sentiment of students in rating their yoga teacher training school.

CorePower Yoga (US) has the most certified graduates worldwide, with 6,818 reviews and a rating of 4.66.

has the most certified graduates worldwide, with and a rating of . The Chakra Work School (Japan) is the best rated school in the world within the top 100 most reviewed, with 405 reviews and a 5.00 rating.





Why This Matters for the Yoga Community

Although it has become commonplace on just about any shopping app to sort by the number of reviews or popularity of a product, aspiring yoga teachers have not had that ability until this time. Now there is the incredible value of over 200,000 historical yoga alliance reviews, combined with the new ability to sort by most reviewed schools. This new benchmarking initiative offers:

Additional objective information for students , allowing them to evaluate schools by both verified reviews and graduate satisfaction.

, allowing them to evaluate schools by both verified reviews and graduate satisfaction. A feedback loop for schools, highlighting which other schools, locations, and types of programs students are choosing to attend.

The Top 100 Most Reviewed Worldwide report is publicly available at https://soulofyoga.com/top-100-most-reviewed-worldwide/