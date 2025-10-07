AI in Food Safety Market to Hit USD 68.80 Billion by 2034, Growing at 25.2% Annually | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI in food safety market size was valued at USD 7.27 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 9.10 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 68.80 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is burgeoning in recent periods due to high demand for real-time food safety and monitoring, which is helpful for the growth of the market. High demand for AI-powered inspection, traceability systems, and growing regulatory emphasis, to ensure smooth food chain supply, is helpful for the growth of AI in food safety market.

Key Highlights of AI in Food Safety Market

By region, North America dominated the AI in food safety market with highest share of 35% in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By offering, the solutions segment led the market with largest share of 65% in 2024, whereas the services segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the foreseen period.

By solution type, the inspection and monitoring system segment captured the maximum share of 50% in 2024, whereas the traceability and provenance platforms segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By component/product element, the hardware segment led the market with largest share of 50% in 2024, whereas the software platforms segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By deployment, the cloud-hosted SaaS segment captured the maximum share of 55% in 2024, whereas the hybrid segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

By end user, the food manufacturers and processors segment led market with highest share of 60% in 2024, whereas the food retailers and supermarket chains segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

Rising Automation is helpful in the Growth of AI in Food Safety

Use of AI in the food safety market involves the use of advanced technology for enhancing food safety, smooth supply chain management, streamlining food sourcing, and aiding in product innovation and development as well. Technological factors such as predictive analytics also help in detecting food contamination and enhancing food safety measures, which is further helpful for the growth of the market. The technological measures also help to lower food wastage, manage operational costs, and improve recipe formulations, further enhancing the growth of the market. It also helps to lower human intervention for accurate measures and performances of the software segment, enhancing food safety, lowering food-borne illnesses, and fueling the growth of the market.

Recent Developments in AI in Food Safety Market

In March 2025, TraceGains, a leading provider of quality solutions for the F&B industry, announced the launch of its new Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solution to streamline the processing of Certificates of Analysis (COA) and enhance material compliance and lot-level ingredient quality control. ( Source - https://www.newfoodmagazine.com)

- https://www.newfoodmagazine.com) In September 2025, The Tomra launched its first machine, ‘The Tomra 4C’, to allow packers and processors to run multiple forms of artificial intelligence – including LUCAi Deep Learning and traditional machine learning – in tandem. The technologies offer adaptability and new opportunities for food sorting operations. (Source- https://thepackman.in)

New Trends of AI in Food Safety Market

Advanced technology helps to lower wastage and ensure a lower carbon footprint, contributing to the growth of AI in food safety market.

The technological advancement also helps in enhanced traceability and food safety management, which is essential for the market’s growth.

Use of IoT and AI for real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and maintaining food supply chain also enhances the growth of the market.



Top Products in the AI in Food Safety Market

Product Category Key Functions / Examples Core Benefits Applications in Food Safety AI-Powered Food Contaminant Detection Systems Machine vision & hyperspectral imaging tools Detects pathogens, toxins, and foreign materials in real-time Food processing lines, quality inspection, and packaging Predictive Analytics Platforms AI algorithms analyzing historical & real-time data Predicts contamination risks, spoilage, or equipment failure Hazard analysis, preventive control, supply chain management Smart Sensors & IoT Monitoring Devices AI-integrated temperature, humidity, and pH sensors Enables continuous monitoring of critical control points Cold chain management, storage, and transportation AI-based Traceability Systems Blockchain + AI-powered tracking software Enhances supply chain transparency and recalls traceability Farm-to-fork tracking, compliance audits Automated Visual Inspection Systems Computer vision for visual defect and hygiene checks Identifies defective products, labeling errors, and sanitation issues Packaging lines, sorting facilities AI-enabled Microbial Testing & Diagnostics Machine learning algorithms for DNA sequencing, biosensors Faster detection of foodborne pathogens and spoilage microbes Laboratories, food testing centers Robotics & Automation for Sanitation Autonomous cleaning and hygiene robots Reduces contamination risk, ensures consistent sanitation Food manufacturing plants, processing areas AI-based Quality Grading Systems Deep learning image recognition Grades fruits, vegetables, and meat quality objectively Processing plants, retail distribution centers AI-driven Supply Chain Risk Management Tools Predictive models for supplier risk, climate impacts Improves sourcing safety and quality assurance Procurement, logistics, supplier compliance Digital Food Safety Compliance Platforms AI-powered dashboards integrating IoT and HACCP data Automates compliance documentation and alerts Food safety audits, certification processes



Use of AI for Food Safety in Different Countries

US- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has deployed an AI assistant named "Elsa" to help regulators evaluate safety reports, identify inconsistencies, and accelerate recall responses. Companies like Tyson Foods and PepsiCo use AI-powered vision systems to inspect products for defects on the production line, to ensure consistency and safety.

China - Yum China utilizes a suite of AI-powered systems, including "iFS" for risk assessment and "eQA" for online quality management, to oversee its supply chain from the farm to the customer. A few restaurants in China utilize AI-powered robotic arms for meal preparation, controlling oil temperature, and enhancing food safety.

Europe- The EFRA EU project has developed AI-driven algorithms that can analyze multilingual, heterogeneous data sources such as scientific papers and social media to mine for and process potential food safety risks. The EU is also supporting AI-based sensors management and manufacturing financially to ensure the safety of fresh produce from pesticides, and to enhance the level of agricultural exports.



AI in Food Safety Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of AI in Food Safety Market?

Factors such as enhanced safety of the food industry, easy contamination detection, transparency, efficiency, traceability, and integrity, and lowered wastage and operational costs, help to enhance the growth of the market. The improved technology also helps to lower the chances of foodborne illnesses, further enhancing the growth of the market. Predictive analysis to ensure complete food safety, easy contamination detection, and improved quality control also helps the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. The advanced technology also aids in streamlining documentation and real-time monitoring, which is helpful for regulatory adherence and the growth of the market.

Challenge

Inappropriate Data Quality is damaging the Growth of the Market

Lower data quality and scarcity are some of the major issues faced in the growth of AI in food safety market. Insufficient and inappropriate data may not allow AI data sets to get the right information and aid the growth of the market. Various other factors, such as high initial investment, data integration and privacy, and lack of skilled labor, are also some of the major factors obstructing the growth of the market.

Opportunity

High Demand for Personalized Food Safety is helpful for Market’s Growth.

High demand for increased nutrition solutions and personalized food safety is one of the major opportunities for the growth of AI in food safety market. AI helps in personalized food safety by implementing real-time, data-driven food safety protocols, creating personalized food recommendations, and providing scalable solutions for analyzing individual health data. AI also helps to manage huge datasets seamlessly, provide tailored insights, and ensure food safety, which is helpful for the growth of AI in food safety market.

AI in Food Safety Market - Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Procurement

AI is transforming raw material procurement in the food safety market by optimizing the sourcing and evaluation of food products. This process ensures that only safe, high-quality ingredients are selected, minimizing contamination risks across the supply chain.



Packaging and Branding

Packaging solutions in AI-driven food safety ensure products remain stable, fresh, and safe by protecting them from contamination, moisture, and light. Smart packaging technologies enhance traceability and ensure compliance with safety regulations.



Waste Management and Recycling

AI plays a vital role in waste management by automating the identification of rejected batches and leftover materials like sweeteners and flavors. These technologies help reduce food waste, optimize recycling, and improve overall sustainability in food safety processes.



AI in Food Safety Market Regional Analysis

North America led the AI in Food Safety Market in 2024

North America dominated the AI in food safety market in 2024 because of the factors such as the increasing strong regulatory frameworks, increasing robust ecosystem of research institutions and AI startups, rising advanced technological infrastructure, increasing strong regulatory environment, increasing demand for safety and transparency, complex global supply chains, and increasing prevalence of foodborne illnesses. Countries like the US and Canada play a major role in the growth of the market in the region with the help of technologies such as AI, ML, and IoT.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to factors such as high demand for transparency, safety, and the use of AI-driven tools, which are helpful to enhance food safety, along with fueling the growth of the market. Rising disposable income, strict government regulations, and improved technology for enhanced food safety are other major factors for the growth of AI in food safety market. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea play a major role in the growth of the market in the region in the foreseeable period. China further enhances the growth of the market with the help of government-backed AI initiatives.

AI in Food Safety Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 25.2% Market Size in 2025 USD 9.10 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 11.40 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 68.80 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



AI in Food Safety Market Segmental Analysis

Offering Analysis

The solutions segment dominated the AI in food safety market in 2024, as the segment helps to enhance food safety with the help of technological advancements, which are helpful for the growth of the AI in food safety market. Proactive contamination detection, real-time monitoring, and automating inspections are all helpful for greater efficiency, reduced risk, improved traceability, and further fueling the growth of the market.

Such solutions also help in data-driven decision making, enhance consumer trust with the help of transparency, and also help to avoid foodborne illness to ensure a smooth supply chain. Greater speed and accuracy compared to manual management further help the growth of the market.

The services segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as they play a vital role in the detection of contaminants, and also aid smooth supply chains, real-time quality monitoring, and reduced waste for preventing outbreaks. AI helps to study and analyze huge data sets, which is further helpful for biological, physical, and chemical hazards, and helpful for the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Solution Type Analysis

The inspection and monitoring systems segment dominated the AI in food safety market in 2024, as the segment provides continuous, accurate, and real-time monitoring, helpful for the detection of contaminants, which is essential for food safety. The segment also highlights the importance of traceability done with the help of AI-monitored tools and software, which is essential to ensure the safety of the food and beverage industry. The technology also helps in predictive analysis of any issues about to happen in the future and fix them in time, further fueling the growth of the market. Various other advantages, such as enhanced consumer trust, lowered wastage, lower chances of foodborne illnesses, and other similar advantages, are helpful for the market’s growth.

The traceability and provenance platforms segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period as it may help to transform the food safety industry by enabling transparent supply chains, proactive risk management, faster contamination detection, and real-time monitoring, which is helpful for the growth of AI in food safety market in the foreseen period. Such factors help to reduce foodborne illness waste, fraud, and outbreaks as well. Such systems also aid in providing rapid alerts for recalls, identifying the source of problems, and predicting issues with the help of IoT sensors.

Component/Product Element Analysis

The hardware segment led the AI in food safety market in 2024 as the segment provides an array of benefits in the food safety sector, such as improved hygiene and compliance, predictive analytics and risk management, improved automation and error reduction, enhanced transparency and traceability, and advanced detection and monitoring. By ensuring lower human error, the segment also helps in predictive analytics for enhanced risk management and contamination detection. Such factors help to fuel the growth of the market in the foreseen period.

The software platforms segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as the segment helps to enhance food safety by allowing enhanced traceability, automated contamination detection, predictive risk assessment, and real-time monitoring. Technologies such as computer vision and machine learning help to detect huge amounts of data from images, text, and sensors, enhancing the growth of the market in the foreseen period. The systems also help to enhance supply chain, optimize quality control, and prevent food fraud and foodborne illness outbreaks, which is helpful for the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Deployment Analysis

The cloud-hosted Saas segment dominated the AI in food safety market in 2024, as the segment provides scalable and accessible platforms for sharing, analyzing, and collecting huge datasets from across the complicated food supply chain. Some of the major benefits of cloud-hosted Saas, such as accessibility and scalability, centralized data management, predictive analytics and real-time insights, reduced waste and cost, improved decision making, and enhanced automation and efficiency, further fuel the growth of the market.

The hybrid segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as the segment enables AI systems to achieve reliability, adaptability, and greater precision, thereby enhancing resilience, transparency, and efficiency. The segment also ensures enhanced efficiency and reduced food waste, real-time contamination detection, improved traceability, increased adaptability and accuracy, and enhanced predictive capabilities, further fueling the growth of the market in the foreseen period.

End User Analysis

The processing and manufacturing segment dominated the AI in food safety market in 2024, allowing preventive and predictive measures via data analysis and real-time monitoring, optimizing processes, enhancing traceability across the food chain, and automating quality control to reduce human error and waste. Such factors help to enhance the growth of the market and ensure complete food safety by lowering human intervention.

The food retailers and supermarket chains segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period, as the segment enables analyzing consumer complaints, real-time monitoring, and predictive inventory management, which are essential for the market’s growth. Retailers can ensure compliance with enhanced food traceability and safety regulations by adopting AI, further fueling the growth of AI in food safety market in the foreseeable period.

Top Companies in the AI in Food Safety Market





TOMRA Food – Develops AI-powered optical sorting and inspection systems for detecting contaminants and ensuring food quality.

– Develops AI-powered optical sorting and inspection systems for detecting contaminants and ensuring food quality. Marel – Provides smart food processing solutions with integrated AI and machine vision for hygiene, grading, and traceability.

– Provides smart food processing solutions with integrated AI and machine vision for hygiene, grading, and traceability. Bühler Group – Swiss technology company using AI, IoT, and digital twin models for food contamination detection and process optimization.

– Swiss technology company using AI, IoT, and digital twin models for food contamination detection and process optimization. Key Technology – Specializes in AI-driven optical sorting, defect detection, and food product inspection systems.

– Specializes in AI-driven optical sorting, defect detection, and food product inspection systems. Duravant – Offers automation and processing equipment incorporating AI-based inspection and packaging quality control.

– Offers automation and processing equipment incorporating AI-based inspection and packaging quality control. Mettler-Toledo International – Supplies precision instruments and AI-based contamination detection and weighing systems for food safety.

– Supplies precision instruments and AI-based contamination detection and weighing systems for food safety. Thermo Fisher Scientific – Provides AI-enhanced analytical instruments for microbial testing, contamination detection, and quality assurance.

– Provides AI-enhanced analytical instruments for microbial testing, contamination detection, and quality assurance. PerkinElmer – Develops AI-powered lab testing platforms for detecting chemical, microbial, and environmental contaminants in food.

– Develops AI-powered lab testing platforms for detecting chemical, microbial, and environmental contaminants in food. Neogen Corporation – Offers AI-integrated food pathogen testing and predictive analytics for food safety risk management.

– Offers AI-integrated food pathogen testing and predictive analytics for food safety risk management. 3M Food Safety – Supplies AI-compatible microbiological testing kits and data-driven pathogen detection systems.

– Supplies AI-compatible microbiological testing kits and data-driven pathogen detection systems. Heat and Control – Designs AI-supported processing and inspection systems for cooking, coating, and packaging lines.

– Designs AI-supported processing and inspection systems for cooking, coating, and packaging lines. GEA Group – Provides automated food processing and sanitation systems with AI for contamination prevention and hygiene optimization.

– Provides automated food processing and sanitation systems with AI for contamination prevention and hygiene optimization. ABB – Integrates AI robotics and automation for hygienic food handling, real-time monitoring, and contamination control.

– Integrates AI robotics and automation for hygienic food handling, real-time monitoring, and contamination control. Rockwell Automation – Develops AI-based industrial control and monitoring platforms for predictive food safety management.

– Develops AI-based industrial control and monitoring platforms for predictive food safety management. Siemens – Offers industrial AI and digital twin solutions for food production safety, automation, and traceability.

– Offers industrial AI and digital twin solutions for food production safety, automation, and traceability. Shimadzu Corporation – Provides analytical instruments enhanced with AI algorithms for rapid food contaminant analysis.

– Provides analytical instruments enhanced with AI algorithms for rapid food contaminant analysis. Agilent Technologies – Supplies AI-powered laboratory instruments for chemical residue, microbial, and allergen testing.

– Supplies AI-powered laboratory instruments for chemical residue, microbial, and allergen testing. Clear Labs – U.S. startup using AI and next-generation sequencing (NGS) for genomic food safety and pathogen identification.

– U.S. startup using AI and next-generation sequencing (NGS) for genomic food safety and pathogen identification. Cognex Corporation – Leader in AI-based machine vision and barcode reading systems for food packaging and defect detection.

– Leader in AI-based machine vision and barcode reading systems for food packaging and defect detection. Keyence Corporation – Provides AI-enabled sensors and machine vision systems for food inspection and contamination prevention.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Offering

Solutions

Services

By Solution Type

Inspection & Monitoring Systems (vision-based sorting, X-ray/metal-detect, hyperspectral inspection)

Pathogen & Microbial Detection Platforms (AI-assisted genomic analysis, rapid-test integration)

Contaminant & Foreign Object Detection (glass, plastic, stone, metal detection)

Allergen Detection & Management Systems

Traceability & Provenance Platforms (blockchain-enabled)

Predictive Quality & Shelf-life Prediction Engines

Process Control & Optimization Solutions

Compliance, Audit & Recall Management Solutions

Waste Reduction & Yield Optimization Tools



By Component/Product Element

Hardware (cameras, sensors, spectrometers, inline X-ray, robotics)

Software Platforms (cloud or on-prem analytics dashboards)

Integration & Middleware (connectors to MES/ERP/LIMS)



By Deployment Mode

Cloud-hosted SaaS

On-premise Appliance / Server

Hybrid (edge + cloud)



By End-user/Buyer Type

Food manufacturers & processors

Food retailers & supermarket chains

Foodservice operators & QSR chains

Third-party testing & analytical labs

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

