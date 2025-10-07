Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of Upcoming October 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT), Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) and KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (KLC)

ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against SelectQuote, Inc. (“SelectQuote” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SLQT) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts concerning SelectQuote’s compliance with applicable laws and regulations, such as the False Claims Act, between September 9, 2020 and May 1, 2025. If you purchased SelectQuote shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/selectquote/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 10, 2025.

Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Unicycive” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UNCY) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Unicycive’s readiness and ability to satisfy the FDA’s manufacturing compliance requirements between March 29, 2024 and June 27, 2025. If you purchased Unicycive shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/unicycive-therapeutics/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 14, 2025.

KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (KLC)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (“KinderCare” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KLC) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts in the Registration Statement issued in connection with KinderCare’s October 2024 IPO regarding the quality of care offered at its facilities. If you purchased KinderCare shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s October 2024 IPO and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/kindercare/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 14, 2025.

