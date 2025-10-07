Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of Upcoming October 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Snap Inc. (SNAP), PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM), C3.ai, Inc. (AI), and Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Snap Inc. (SNAP)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Snap Inc. (“Snap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNAP) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the true state of Snap’s advertising revenue growth rate, between April 29, 2025, and August 5, 2025. If you purchased Snap shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/snap/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 20, 2025.

PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against PubMatic, Inc. (“PubMatic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PUBM) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the amount of ad spend and revenue PubMatic was receiving from a top DSP buyer between February 27, 2025 and August 11, 2025. If you purchased PubMatic shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/pubmatic/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 20, 2025.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against C3.ai, Inc. (“C3” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AI) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the state of C3’s growth between February 26, 2025 and August 8, 2025. If you purchased C3 shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/c3-ai/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 21, 2025.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the sustainability of Nutex’s revenues between August 8, 2024 and August 14, 2025. If you purchased Nutex shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/nutex-health/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 21, 2025.

