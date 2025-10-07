Global Convenient Nutrition Market Report 2025 | Advancements in Food Technology and Packaging Propel Convenient Nutrition Industry Growth at 9.14% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Convenient Nutrition Market (2025 Edition): Analysis By Product Type (Protein Powders, RTD Protein Shakes, Protein/Energy Bars), By Source, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Convenient Nutrition market showcased growth at a CAGR of 9.14% during 2021-2024. The market was valued at USD 86.23 Billion in 2024 which is expected to reach USD 185.89 Billion in 2031.

The market for Convenient Nutrition has seen significant growth due to busy lifestyles, health and wellness trends, technological advancements, and diverse dietary preferences. With increasingly hectic schedules, consumers seek convenient yet healthy food options, while growing awareness of the importance of nutrition for overall health fuels demand. Innovations in food technology and packaging improve the shelf life, taste, and nutritional value of the products.



Advances in nutritional science and technology have enabled the development of personalized nutrition products tailored to individual dietary needs and health goals. This trend caters to consumers looking for targeted health benefits. For example, companies offer personalized meal plans, tailored supplements, and customized functional beverages based on an individual's specific health profile and nutritional requirements.



Advanced techniques like high-pressure processing (HPP) ensure the nutritional integrity and safety of protein shakes without the need for preservatives. Additionally, the development of microencapsulation technology allows for the inclusion of heat-sensitive ingredients like probiotics and vitamins, enhancing the health benefits of these shakes. The use of plant-based proteins such as pea, hemp, and rice, driven by advancements in extraction and processing technologies, has expanded the variety of protein shakes available, catering to the growing demand for vegan and allergen-free options. Moreover, the integration of smart packaging solutions, such as active and intelligent packaging, helps extend shelf life, monitor freshness, and provide consumers with real-time information on product quality.



In terms of conventional sources, advancements in agricultural biotechnology have improved the yield, quality, and sustainability of raw materials used in convenient nutrition products. Precision agriculture techniques, including the use of drones and satellite imagery, enable better crop management and resource efficiency, ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality ingredients. Genetic engineering and selective breeding have led to the development of crops with enhanced nutritional profiles, such as high-protein soybeans and disease-resistant grains, which are crucial for producing nutrient-dense convenience foods. Additionally, advancements in food fortification technologies allow for the enrichment of products with essential vitamins and minerals, addressing specific dietary needs and health concerns of consumers.



Supermarkets and hypermarkets, as key distribution channels for convenient nutrition products, have also benefited from technological advancements. The implementation of advanced inventory management systems and data analytics enables retailers to optimize stock levels, reduce waste, and ensure the availability of popular products. Innovations in logistics and cold chain management ensure that perishable items, such as protein shakes and other ready-to-eat foods, are stored and transported under optimal conditions, maintaining their quality and safety.

Furthermore, the integration of digital technologies, such as electronic shelf labels (ESLs) and smart shopping carts, enhances the shopping experience by providing consumers with real-time product information, personalized recommendations, and streamlined checkout processes. Retailers are also leveraging e-commerce platforms and omnichannel strategies to reach a broader customer base, offering online ordering, home delivery, and click-and-collect services that cater to the growing demand for convenience.

