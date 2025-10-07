Global Innovative Platforms Announces Completion of First Phase of Breath Test Study for Early Heartworm Detection

MAITLAND, Fla., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Innovative Platforms Inc. (OTC: GIPL) today announced completion of the first phase of its research into breath-based diagnostics for detecting heartworm disease in dogs. The initial study included over 100 samples and focused on validating data to support development of a point-of-care, non-invasive test designed to detect infection earlier than the current industry standard of six months.

“Early detection is the key to protecting dogs from the serious effects of heartworm,” said Andrew Brown, CEO of Global Innovative Platforms. “Our goal is to create a simple and non-invasive breath test that veterinary teams can use to potentially identify infections earlier than available heartworm diagnostic tests. If successful, earlier detection could enable veterinarians and owners the opportunity to intervene sooner, potentially helping dogs live healthier, longer lives.”

The American Heartworm Society currently recommends testing dogs beginning at six months of age and annually thereafter. At present, there is no point-of-care diagnostic widely available that can reliably identify heartworm infection until the infection has been present for approximately six months or more in that dog.

Dr. Lindsay Starkey, DVM, PhD, DACVM, who is leading the research team at Global Innovative, commented: “I am always looking for new ways to improve animal health. Working on this project is exciting, and the initial data is encouraging. We look forward to continuing the research and exploring how breath analysis may contribute to earlier, more effective detection. Dr. Starkey worked alongside Drs. Byron Blagburn and Sarah Zohdy, both of whom were pioneers in the initial heartworm breath research starting in 2017.

Additional on-site testing was overseen by parasitologist Dr. Elyssa Campbell, PhD. The twelve-month study period involved collecting and analyzing over 100 breath samples under her supervision. Dr. Campbell commented “I’m grateful to be working with such a talented team and committed to continuing this work. The data we have gathered show a lot of promise and reinforces our belief that breath analysis could be a significant step forward in veterinary diagnostics.”

Global Innovative is planning further research seeking to confirm heartworm breath markers and expand testing. If successful, the company may pursue development of a proprietary diagnostic device with the goal of allowing for it to have the potential to detect multiple conditions through a single breath analysis.

About Global Innovative Platforms Inc.

Global Innovative Platforms Inc. (OTC: GIPL) is focused on advancing animal health through non-invasive breath analysis and air quality technology. The Company’s Animal Health Division is developing diagnostic tools designed to detect disease, monitor treatment effectiveness, and assess environmental and food-related health risks.

