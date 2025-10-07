CVD Lab-Grown Diamonds Global Market Report 2025 | Major Companies Innovate with Colored Lab-Grown Diamonds in New Collections

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CVD Lab-Grown Diamonds Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The CVD lab-grown diamonds market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $12.75 billion in 2024 to $13.81 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to ethical and sustainable consumer choices, cost-effective alternatives, advancements in manufacturing processes, shift in consumer perception, and jewelry industry adoption.



The CVD lab-grown diamonds market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $19.99 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability concerns, marketing and branding strategies, innovations in design and customization, increasing acceptance by mainstream retailers, and regulatory support for sustainability.

Major trends in the forecast period include educational initiatives on diamond origins, affordability and price competitiveness, growing investment interest in lab-grown diamonds, technological innovations in diamond color enhancement, collaborations, and partnerships across the industry.



The forecast of 9.7% growth over the next five years reflects a slight reduction of 0.1% from the previous projection. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. This is likely to directly affect the US through constrained supply for jewelry and industrial applications, as tariffs on Indian and Singaporean synthetic diamonds lead to increased costs for luxury and tech sectors. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.



The rising demand for electronics and semiconductors is anticipated to boost the growth of the CVD lab-grown diamond market in the future. The field of electronics focuses on the movement and control of electrons (electricity) and examines the behavior and effects of these particles in semiconductors, gases, and vacuums. Single-crystal CVD diamonds are regarded as the ideal semiconductor for high-power electronics due to their exceptional characteristics, such as a wide bandgap and the highest electron and hole mobilities at room temperature. Consequently, the CVD lab market will cater to the demand for semiconductors and electronics. For example, in February 2022, The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), a US-based trade organization, reported that semiconductor sales reached $574.1 billion in 2022, reflecting a 3.3% increase from $555.9 billion in 2021. Therefore, the increasing demand for electronics and semiconductors is driving the growth of the CVD lab-grown diamond market.



The adoption of lab-grown diamonds is on the rise, contributing to the growth of the CVD lab-grown diamond market. Lab-grown diamonds, also known as synthetic or cultured diamonds, are produced through a process replicating the conditions under which natural diamonds form in the Earth's mantle. The CVD method is widely employed in the diamond industry for creating high-quality diamonds with various sizes and characteristics. In the fiscal year 2021-2022, the Gem & Jewelry Export Promotion Council reported a significant increase in the export of lab-grown diamonds, reaching $1.31 billion, compared to $421.09 million in 2019-2020. The growing adoption of lab-grown diamonds is a prominent factor fueling the expansion of the CVD lab-grown diamond market.



Major players in the CVD Lab-Grown diamond market are directing their efforts toward developing innovative products, including colored lab-grown diamonds. Colored lab-grown diamonds are created through laboratory processes and exhibit a range of colors due to trace elements, radiation, or other factors during formation. An illustration of this trend is seen in the activities of Cullen Jewellery, an Australia-based lab-grown diamond manufacturing company. In August 2023, the company introduced its 'Love in Colour' collection, featuring colored lab-grown diamonds with shades reminiscent of a vivid sunset, including pink, yellow, and blue. The company's innovative digital platform enhances the client experience with 3D visuals magnified at 100 times, showcasing the essence of each gemstone. This focus on developing innovative and colored lab-grown diamonds exemplifies the commitment of major companies to drive advancements in the CVD Lab-Grown diamond market.



Major companies operating in the CVD lab-grown diamonds market include Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., EDP Corporation, De Beers Group, Signet Jewelers, Swarovski Crystal, Blue Nile, Brilliant Earth, Element Six, Ritani, Diamond Foundry Inc., Charles & Colvard, Clean Origin, New Diamond Technology, Tacori Inc., VRAI, Taylor and Hart, James Allen, GemsNY, Delaware Diamond Knives Inc., Ada Diamonds, Adamas One Corp, Beijing Worldia Diamond Tools Co Ltd., Tomei Diamond Corporation, WD Lab Grown Diamonds, ABD Diamonds Pvt Ltd., Bhanderi Lab-grown Diamonds LLP, Hebei Plasma Diamond Technology Co Ltd., SP3 Technologies LLP, Heyaru Engineering Private Limited, SLTL Group.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Key Topics Covered:

Markets Covered:

By Type: Polished; Rough

By Color: Colorless; Colored

By Size: 2-4 Carat; Above 4 Carat; Below 2 Carat

By Application: Machine And Cutting Tools; Heat Sinks And Exchangers; Optical, Laser And X-Ray; Electronics; Healthcare Instruments; Gemstones; Other Applications

Subsegments:

By Polished: Round Cut Diamonds; Princess Cut Diamonds; Emerald Cut Diamonds; Cushion Cut Diamonds; Other Fancy Cuts

By Rough: Industrial-Grade Rough Diamonds; Gem-Grade Rough Diamonds

CVD Lab-Grown Diamonds Market Regional And Country Analysis



CVD Lab-Grown Diamonds Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

EDP Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

De Beers Group Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Signet Jewelers Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Swarovski Crystal Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

CVD Lab-Grown Diamonds Market Other Major And Innovative Companies

Blue Nile

Brilliant Earth

Element Six

Ritani

Diamond Foundry Inc.

Charles & Colvard

Clean Origin

New Diamond Technology

Tacori Inc.

VRAI

Taylor and Hart

James Allen

GemsNY

Delaware Diamond Knives Inc.

Ada Diamonds

Global CVD Lab-Grown Diamonds Market Competitive Benchmarking And Dashboard



Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The CVD Lab-Grown Diamonds Market



Recent Developments In The CVD Lab-Grown Diamonds Market

CVD Lab-Grown Diamonds Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

Growth Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nclftc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.