HoudiniSwap Launches POINTLESS - The First Private Incentive Program in DeFi

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HoudiniSwap, a pioneer in private cross-chain swaps, has announced the launch of POINTLESS, the first private incentive program in DeFi. Unlike traditional rewards schemes that rely on points, governance tokens, or complex unlock schedules, POINTLESS directly rewards users with real USDC generated from aggregator revenue.

The idea is as direct as it is disruptive: Privacy + Profit.

For years, DeFi protocols have poured billions into unsustainable incentive structures. Users farm rewards but quickly abandon platforms once the payouts dry up. HoudiniSwap’s POINTLESS changes this model, offering a fair and sustainable system where rewards are tied to actual trading activity rather than short-term token emissions.

With POINTLESS , every swap conducted on HoudiniSwap earns users a transparent share of the platform’s aggregator revenue, paid in USDC. No inflationary tokens, no disappearing “loyalty” points, just straightforward payouts.

In an industry where on-chain activity is increasingly exposed to surveillance and data harvesting, POINTLESS also stands apart as the first rewards program built specifically for private swaps. Privacy isn’t just an add-on; it is the foundation of how incentives are distributed.

“DeFi doesn’t need more points. It needs honesty,” said Jen Roebuck, CMO of HoudiniSwap. “POINTLESS is the first incentive program where users finally get what they deserve: real USDC rewards, real privacy, and a model that actually lasts.”

POINTLESS also strengthens HoudiniSwap’s ecosystem through its native token, LOCK. Holders receive larger cuts of the revenue pool, aligning incentives for long-term participants while reinforcing the platform’s commitment to privacy-first, sustainable DeFi infrastructure.

The launch marks more than just another incentive mechanism; it signals a broader shift in the industry. HoudiniSwap is challenging the extractive, short-term strategies that have long dominated DeFi and charting a path toward a future where users are rewarded fairly, transparently, and privately.

By combining private cross-chain swaps with direct USDC rewards, POINTLESS sets a new standard for how incentive programs in DeFi should work, honest, sustainable, and built to last.

About Houdini Swap

Houdini Swap is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator that enables users to swap crypto assets privately or publicly across 100+ blockchains. Built for speed, scale, and anonymity, Houdini offers users a choice: route through private relayers for enhanced privacy or execute direct swaps through public DEXs. With an expanding list of supported tokens, best-in-class UX, and a mission to restore financial sovereignty, Houdini is redefining how crypto moves without compromising security, speed, or control. Houdini Swap ensures seamless access to the broadest token universe with optional privacy, no KYC, no centralized custody, no compromise.

Media Contact:

Jen Roebuck

jen@houdiniswap.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by HoudiniSwap. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f4de606-c627-40c9-a58d-b6987161bb72