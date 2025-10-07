LEDVANCE Earns Triple Win in 2025 IES Progress Report for Lighting Innovations

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEDVANCE is proud to announce that three of its most innovative lighting solutions have won recognition in the 2025 Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) Progress Report, a prestigious annual showcase of advancements in lighting technology. This recognition highlights LEDVANCE’s continued leadership and execution in delivering high-performance, sustainable, and user-centric lighting products that solve real-world challenges.

The IES Progress Committee selected the following LEDVANCE products for their technical excellence, design innovation, and meaningful contributions to the lighting industry:

Opti-Select Line Extension

The Opti-Select platform continues to redefine versatility in commercial and industrial lighting. This year’s recognized line extension includes Wall Pack, Wall Pack Cut Off, UFO High Bay, Linear High Bay, Flood Light, Cylinder, and TruWave PAR lamps—each engineered to simplify specification and installation while maximizing performance.

Why It Stands Out:

Field-adjustable distributions or beam angles for versatility in the field

Three CCTs, three lumen outputs, and three distributions in one SKU

Expanded product family for indoor and outdoor applications

Tunable Warm Spectrum Series

The Tunable Warm Spectrum Series is a first-of-its-kind family of outdoor lighting solutions designed to minimize light pollution while delivering exceptional performance and versatility. With tunable CCT options (1800K / 2200K / 2700K), this series makes it easier for customers to adopt warmer color temperatures without compromising functionality.

Why It Stands Out:

Includes OPTI-SELECT Area Light and Full Cut Off Wall Packs

High CRI ensures excellent color rendering and enhances security camera visibility—even at low CCTs

Supports Dark Sky compliance while improving visual comfort and safety

Designed with both the environment and end users in mind

tapTronic™ 2 Channel Replacement Drivers

The tapTronic™ 2-Channel Drivers are an excellent choice for replacements and retrofits, especially when the existing luminaire doesn't need a full unit replacement. They contribute to lowering the electronic carbon footprint—small upgrades that can make a meaningful environmental difference. With a wide programmable operating range, these drivers can be easily tailored to match specific luminaire requirements. Plus, they’re fully field-programmable, without power, making setup and adjustments quick and convenient.

Why it Stands Out:

The two-channel outputs are independent of each other without interference

Built-in NFC interface that allows customization through our multilingual app, providing a quick and easy way to program.

Programming does not require the driver to be powered up

UL Class 2, UL Class P products

Enables advanced lighting strategies with simplified installation

“This recognition from the IES Progress Committee is more than an honor—it’s a validation of our team’s commitment to solving meaningful challenges through innovation,” said Ming Li, COO for LEDVANCE USC Region. “Each of these products reflects our mission to deliver industry-leading, more sustainable lighting solutions that empower professionals and protect the environments we illuminate.”

The IES Progress Report is published annually to highlight significant advancements in the art and science of lighting. Products are selected through a rigorous evaluation process by a committee of industry experts and will be featured in the November issue of LD+A magazine.

For more information, visit https://www.ledvanceUS.com or contact your LEDVANCE sales representative.

About LEDVANCE

LEDVANCE stands as a global leader in lighting, committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and sustainable lighting products. In North America, LEDVANCE offers a wide range of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA LED luminaires, EV Chargers, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings and has one of the largest LED lamp and traditional lighting portfolios in the industry.

Attachments